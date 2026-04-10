Billie Jean King Cup: India drop just one game in dominant win over Mongolia; South Korea-Indonesia Clash in battle of top two

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Team India dropped only one game collectively as they returned to winning ways resoundingly with a 3-0 win against Mongolia in the Billie Jean King Cup (BJKC) 2026 at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Authority Complex on Friday, according to a release.

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Hosting the Group I - Asia/Oceania fixtures, India have lost two and won two of their matches so far and will conclude their campaign against Korea Republic on Saturday.

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With Zeel Desai replacing Vaishnavi Adkar for the first singles rubber, Team India served bagels all around on matchday 4, Desai and Sahaja Yamalapalli both winning by identical 6-0, 6-0 scorelines. Adkar instead partnered Rutuja Bhosale in the doubles, which the pair won 6-1, 6-0 to complete the rout.

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In the first-ever meeting between the two nations, Desai set the tone with a clinical performance, dismantling Anu-Vjin Gantor 6-0, 6-0 in just 37 minutes, barely giving her opponent a look in as she dominated from the baseline and controlled proceedings throughout. Yamalapalli followed with an equally commanding display, overwhelming Jargal Altansarnai 6-0, 6-0.

India's dominance extended into the doubles, where Adkar and Bhosale completed the rout with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Khongorzul Aldarkhishig and Jargal Altansarnai. The Indian pair combined seamlessly, asserting control early and never allowing their opponents to settle, capping off a near-flawless outing for the hosts.

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Elsewhere, Korea Republic faced Indonesia in a clash between the top two sides, with the head-to-head evenly poised at 5-5. Korea took the early lead as Dayeon Back continued her unbeaten run in the competition, edging Priska Madelyn Nugroho 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, with the remaining matches yet to be played.

Thailand, meanwhile, were on course for victory against New Zealand, leading 1-0 at the time of writing despite trailing 3-5 in their head-to-head. Anchisa Chanta put them ahead with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Aishi Das. In the second singles, Patcharin Cheapchandej and Valentina Ivanov were locked in a decider, with the Thai player leading 6-2, 3-6, 4-0 after securing two breaks of serve.

All six teams continue to compete in a round-robin format through Saturday, with the top two nations advancing to the next stage.

Thursday Results"

India def. Mongolia 3-0

Zeel Desai (IND) def. Anu-Vjin Gantor (MGL) 6-0, 6-0

Sahaja Yamalapalli (IND) def. Jargal Altansarnai (MGL) 6-0, 6-0

Vaishnavi Adkar/Rutuja Bhosale (IND) def. Khongorzul Aldarkhishig/Jargal Altansarnai (MGL) 6-1, 6-0

Korea Republic vs. Indonesia

Dayeon Back (KOR) def. Priska Madelyn Nugroho (INA) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2

Other matches ongoing at the time of writing

Thailand vs. New Zealand

Anchisa Chanta (THA) def. Aishi Das (NZL) 6-2, 6-3

Patcharin Cheapchandej (THA) vs. Valentina Ivanov (NZL) 6-2, 3-6, 4-0 (in progress)

Doubles ongoing at the time of writing. (ANI)

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