Bindra-led committee to analyse sports administration

Beijing Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has been appointed as the head of a task force to look at ways to enhance sports administration and also analyse the existing training programs for current elite athletes. The sports ministry announced the formation of a nine-member committee and Bindra, who used brain mapping, biofeedback, neuro-feedback to train ahead of the 2008 Summer Games, has been made the chair of the committee.

The Athletics Federation of India's former president Adille Sumariwalla and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme's former CEO Rajesh Rajagopalan, who is currently working for ELMS Foundation, have also been put in this task force.

"The above task force shall submit a comprehensive report with a detailed roadmap, including short term, medium term, and long term recommendations and timelines, for creating a professional and sustainable administrative ecosystem in Indian sports. The task force shall submit its report within 30 days from the date of its constitution," the sports ministry said in the order.

Cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni, who is the founder of ISSM, Professor Sourav Mukherji (IIM Bangalore), Rama Shankar Yadav (IIM Rohtak), Ravneet Gill (director, AISTS), Gulshan Lal Khanna (Association of Indian Sports Sciences) and SAI director C Dhandapani are the other members of the task force.