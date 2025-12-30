Bindra-led Task Force highlights deficits in Indian sports administration; Mandaviya promises revamp

An Abhinav Bindra-led Task Force constituted by the Sports Ministry has identified deep “systemic deficits” in India’s sports administration, highlighting shortcomings such as the lack of a professional governance cadre and athletes being “inadequate and ill-equipped” for administrative roles. The panel has recommended the creation of an autonomous statutory body to train a specialised sports administration cadre, which would also include IAS and state cadre officers.

The 170-page report has been submitted to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who said on Tuesday that “all its recommendations will be implemented.”

To bridge existing gaps across the Sports Authority of India (SAI), National Sports Federations (NSFs) and state sports departments, the Task Force has proposed setting up a National Council for Sports Education and Capacity Building (NCSECB) under the Ministry. The body would regulate, accredit and certify sports administration training programmes.

The nine-member Task Force, formed in August this year, included senior sports administrators such as Adille Sumariwala and former Target Olympic Podium Scheme CEO Cdr. Rajesh Rajagopalan.

Lack of Professional Sports Administrators

The panel pointed out the absence of a dedicated professional cadre of sports administrators, coupled with outdated and inadequate training opportunities that offer limited focus on competencies or continuous professional development.

It also noted that most former athletes struggle to transition into governance roles due to a lack of administrative, leadership and management skills.

“This report is both diagnostic and prescriptive. It identifies the structural, functional and systemic gaps that constrain sports governance, and charts a roadmap for transformation,” Bindra said in the report’s preface.

The Task Force evaluated the administrative framework of institutions including SAI, NSFs and state associations, consulting athletes, government officials, SAI administrators, federation representatives, state functionaries, academic experts and international institutions.

SAI, State Departments Under Scrutiny

The Sports Authority of India and state sports departments — described as the “backbone” of India’s sports administration — came in for sharp criticism.

The panel concluded that both face “deep systemic and capacity challenges” that hinder professionalism, efficiency and effective governance.

“These gaps weaken policy implementation, coordination with federations and stakeholder engagement, limiting India’s ability to build a modern, athlete-centric sports ecosystem,” the report stated.

It pointed out that neither SAI nor state departments have a dedicated sports administration service. Instead, positions are often filled by generalist civil servants or contractual staff lacking sector-specific expertise, resulting in ad-hoc decision-making, weak institutional continuity and absence of long-term professionalisation.

Poor coordination between SAI, NSFs and state departments was also flagged as “limited and fragmented,” with overlapping roles, duplication of functions and unclear accountability structures creating systemic bottlenecks.

No Clear Pathway for Athletes in Governance

While the upcoming National Sports Governance Act mandates athlete representation in NSF executive committees, the Task Force observed that there is no system to prepare athletes for such roles.

“India does not yet have a structured Dual Athlete Career Pathway integrated with the Long-Term Athlete Development (LTAD) model,” the report noted, adding that most athletes retire without the governance, leadership or administrative skills required for effective participation in decision-making bodies.

The panel cited international examples such as World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, former IOC President Thomas Bach and current IOC President Kirsty Coventry to underline the importance of structured training in developing competent athlete-administrators.

Governance Gaps in National Sports Federations

Over-centralisation of power within NSFs was identified as a major governance concern.

“In many federations, Presidents exercise disproportionate control over operations, finances and appointments, unlike global best practices where governance and execution are clearly separated,” the report said.

Limited transparency, low accountability and lack of leadership development were also highlighted. Many elected office bearers perform operational roles without formal training in sports management.

The panel noted that few federations appoint full-time CEOs or domain-specific directors, leading to conflicts of interest, inefficiency in daily functioning and weak implementation of high-performance programmes.

Civil Service Integration Recommended

The Task Force also stressed the need to integrate sports governance training into the civil services.

It recommended that IAS and state cadre officers undergo structured sports governance modules at both induction and advanced stages, given their critical role in policy implementation.

“Civil service academies should integrate sports governance training to sensitise future bureaucrats,” the report stated.