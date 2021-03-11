Bingjiao good, Sindhu better

Badminton Asia C’ships: Sindhu keeps her nerve against Bingjiao to enter semis

Bingjiao good, Sindhu better

PV Sindhu got the better of the fifth-seeded Chinese 21-9 13-21 21-19. PTI

PTI

Manila, April 29

Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu eked out a thrilling win over China's He Bingjiao to enter the women's singles semifinals of the Badminton Asia Championships here today.

The fourth-seeded Sindhu got the better of the fifth-seeded Chinese 21-9 13-21 21-19 in a quarterfinals match that lasted an hour and 16 minutes.

In the men's doubles, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 21-12 14-21 16-21 to the fifth-seeded Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

With this win, Sindhu is now assured of a medal at the continental individual championships, which is returning after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.

The 26-year-old will face top-seeded Japanese Akane Yamaguchi in the semis.

World No. 7 Sindhu came into the match with a 7-9 head-to-head record against Bingjiao, whom she had beaten twice in their last two meetings.

The two had last played each other at the Tokyo Olympic Games, where Sindhu held off Bingjiao to win the bronze. This time, the Indian ace again kept her nerve in the closing stages to emerge victorious in a pulsating contest.

Sindhu stretched

The former world champion made her intent clear from the start as she galloped to an 11-2 lead and then kept things tight to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

Bingjiao came back strongly after the change of sides as errors flew from Sindhu's racquet. The Chinese soon moved to a 6-4 lead before managing a slender 11-10 advantage. The world No. 9 looked for angles in her returns, while Sindhu was guilty of making too many errors.

After the break, the Chinese reeled off five points on the trot to grab a 19-12 lead. She easily took the game to roar back into the contest.

In the decider, it was 2-2 early on as Sindhu waited for the right time to raise her game. Soon, she unleashed her crosscourt smashes to gather points, moving to a massive 11-5 lead going into the final change of ends.

Bingjiao, however, scripted a recovery after the interval to narrow down the deficit to 15-16 as Sindhu let the momentum slip despite being 15-9 up at one stage.

It was 18-16 next with Sindhu's slice finding the net. The Indian then unleashed a body smash and then earned four match points as Bingjiao erred at the backcourt. The Chinese saved three match points before Sindhu converted the fourth to seal the contest in her favour.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

India, Russia in talks over 20 million barrels of crude at discount

2
Patiala

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

3
Haryana

Multi-crore scam in Haryana, private firm's directors booked

4
Punjab

Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla enjoys ‘X’ category security cover

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Demolition at Colony No. 4 today

6
Punjab

Patiala IG, SSP & SP shifted; 3 arrested

7
Nation

Woman gang-raped in UP's Shahjahanpur, video goes viral

8
Punjab

Patiala violence: It was clash between two parties, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Book Reviews backflap

Forgotten Refugees: Two Iraqi Brothers in India

10
Punjab

No takers for 41 MBBS seats at Chintpurni Medical College in Faridkot

Don't Miss

View All
Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers
Punjab

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers

School timings changed in Punjab
Schools

School timings changed in Punjab as mercury soars

Separated in 1947, siblings reunite in Pak
Punjab

Separated in 1947, siblings reunite in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib

600 free units: Users eye 2nd connection in Amritsar
Punjab

600 free units: Users eye 2nd connection in Amritsar

World champ who worked as domestic help gets aid
Haryana

World champ from Rohtak village who worked as domestic help gets aid

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops
Ludhiana

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’
Chandigarh

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding
Nation

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding in Odisha

Top News

India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip

India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip

On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...

Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted

Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted

Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...

Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...

Patiala violence: Police arrest key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...

Dharmendra returns home after hospitalisation for routine check-up: Family source

'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital

The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull

Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation team attacked by encroachers

Amritsar Municipal Corporation team attacked by encroachers

Amritsar: Security up post clash in Patiala

Amritsar Cops raid gangster’s home, seize weapons, cash & SUV

3 booked for murder bid in Amritsar

Sursing-based sect head’s son booked for accident

3 die in ‘jugadu rehri’ accident in Bathinda

3 die in ‘jugadu rehri’ accident in Bathinda

Chandigarh Administration carries out demolition drive in Colony No 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1

Chandigarh Administration carries out demolition drive in Colony No 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1

Can’t call uptick in cases a surge of concern: Experts

House meet: AAP splits on allotment of tender for road sweeping in Chandigarh

Panchkula struggles to meet water needs

Chandigarh: Demolition at Colony No. 4 today

Residents gasp for clean air as fire at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill site rages on

Residents gasp for clean air as fire at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill site rages on

Delhi: Fine up to Rs 10,000, jail for those found plying transport vehicles sans fitness certificate

Delhi reels under heatwave conditions, expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius today

Delhi records 1,607 new Covid cases; positivity rate 5.28 per cent

Coal shortage worsens power crisis, demand at all-time high

Cong councillor’s son lands in soup

Congress councillor's son lands in soup

'Kidnapped' 13-yr-old girl traced to grandparents' home in Bihar

Man opens fire near Hotel Dolphin, held

Rising mercury hits wheat, milk production

Two killed in road accidents

Fix overflowing sewers on highway, National Highways Authority of India tells Ludhiana Municipal Corporation

Fix overflowing sewers on highway, National Highways Authority of India tells Ludhiana Municipal Corporation

Patiala violence: Ludhiana police on alert

Five test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Alcohol, tobacco consumption among males above 15 on rise in Ludhiana district

To seek justice, Samyukt Kisan Morcha to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri on May 4

Patiala violence: Police arrest key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

Punjabi University, Patiala, professors to enrol students with administration guides

Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla enjoys ‘X’ category security cover

As situation improves, mobile internet services restored in Patiala at 4 pm instead of 6 pm

Four hurt in Patiala clash, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders inquiry