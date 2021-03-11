Bingjiao good, Sindhu better

Manila, April 29
Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu eked out a thrilling win over China's He Bingjiao to enter the women's singles semifinals of the Badminton Asia Championships here today.
The fourth-seeded Sindhu got the better of the fifth-seeded Chinese 21-9 13-21 21-19 in a quarterfinals match that lasted an hour and 16 minutes.
In the men's doubles, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 21-12 14-21 16-21 to the fifth-seeded Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.
With this win, Sindhu is now assured of a medal at the continental individual championships, which is returning after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.
The 26-year-old will face top-seeded Japanese Akane Yamaguchi in the semis.
World No. 7 Sindhu came into the match with a 7-9 head-to-head record against Bingjiao, whom she had beaten twice in their last two meetings.
The two had last played each other at the Tokyo Olympic Games, where Sindhu held off Bingjiao to win the bronze. This time, the Indian ace again kept her nerve in the closing stages to emerge victorious in a pulsating contest.
The former world champion made her intent clear from the start as she galloped to an 11-2 lead and then kept things tight to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
Bingjiao came back strongly after the change of sides as errors flew from Sindhu's racquet. The Chinese soon moved to a 6-4 lead before managing a slender 11-10 advantage. The world No. 9 looked for angles in her returns, while Sindhu was guilty of making too many errors.
After the break, the Chinese reeled off five points on the trot to grab a 19-12 lead. She easily took the game to roar back into the contest.
In the decider, it was 2-2 early on as Sindhu waited for the right time to raise her game. Soon, she unleashed her crosscourt smashes to gather points, moving to a massive 11-5 lead going into the final change of ends.
Bingjiao, however, scripted a recovery after the interval to narrow down the deficit to 15-16 as Sindhu let the momentum slip despite being 15-9 up at one stage.
It was 18-16 next with Sindhu's slice finding the net. The Indian then unleashed a body smash and then earned four match points as Bingjiao erred at the backcourt. The Chinese saved three match points before Sindhu converted the fourth to seal the contest in her favour.
