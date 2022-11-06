Birthday boy Kohli wants real celebration

PTI

Melbourne, November 5

A relaxed Virat Kohli celebrated his 34th birthday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with the Indian media and expressed a not-so-secret birthday wish — to cut an even bigger cake on November 13, after winning the T20 World Cup.

As he walked up the stairs of the MCG gallery, Kohli sported a smile and shook hands with everyone who wished him.

“Aapne kabhi sarvajanik tareeke se apna janamdin manaya hai, Virat? (Have you ever celebrated your birthday public, Virat?” a senior journalist asked him. “Aap logon ne pahle toh kabhi mujhe janamdin pe cake bheja bhi naahin (You people never sent me a cake on my birthday earlier),” he said, grinning.

He was asked to give a speech and the wry smile was back. “I am not answering any questions,” he said.

“It’s nice to cut a cake at the MCG. Preferably, I would have liked to cut one cake,” he added. The T20 World Cup final is next Sunday, and Kohli would like a celebration then, after winning the final for India.

Kohli had the public celebration after a good half-hour session in the nets, facing the net bowlers along with Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj. Ravichandran Ashwin told the media about the former captain’s celebration in the dressing room: “Yeah, we got a cake. Rishabh had it. Just before we came for practice.”