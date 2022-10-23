Black (Caps’) day: New Zealand stun Aussies on Day 1

SYDNEY, October 22

Devon Conway scored a brilliant unbeaten 92 as New Zealand thrashed champions Australia by 89 runs in a rematch of last year’s final, opening the Super 12 stage with a bang at the T20 World Cup today.

Expatriate New Zealanders turned out in numbers at a packed Sydney Cricket Ground and were treated to fireworks from the Black Caps batters as they blasted their way to 200/3 in their 20 overs after Conway smashed the final ball for a six. Seamer Tim Southee struck early to remove David Warner and took 3/6 as the New Zealand bowlers kept up relentless pressure to dismiss the hosts for 111 in the 18th over.

It was Australia’s biggest loss in a T20 International and New Zealand’s first win in any format against them in Australia since a Test win in Hobart 11 years ago.

“We know how good this Aussie side is but the boys showed a lot of ticker and took their catches. Yeah, it’s a funny old game,” said captain Kane Williamson.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 200/3 in 20 overs (Conway 92*; Hazlewood 2/41); Australia: 111 all out in 17.1 overs (Maxwell 28; Southee (3/6), Santner 3/31).

Curran storm hits Afghans

England began their campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan courtesy of seamer Sam Curran’s haul of 5/10 and a sublime effort in the field. Afghanistan crumbled to 112 all out in 19.4 overs after being sent in to bat. Ibrahim Zadran (32) and Usman Ghani (30) provided the only resistance before falling to Curran.

Brief scores: Afghanistan: 112 all out in 19.4 overs (Zadran 32; Curran 5/10); England: 113/5 in 18.1 overs (Livingstone 29*; Rashid Khan 1/17). — Agencies