Blazing Carter takes New Zealand A to 400 vs India A

PTI

Bengaluru, September 2

Joe Carter missed out on a double century by just three runs but put New Zealand A in a strong position against India A on Day 2 of the first unofficial Test here today.

Carter, who resumed on 73 today, went on to bat for 305 balls and helped his side post 400 all out in its first innings. They had resumed the day at 153/5. It was a one-man show as Carter was the sole batter to cross the 40-run mark, eventually reaching his highest First-Class score.

In response, India A were 156/1 in 37 overs, with opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (87 not out off 120) nearing a century. Captain Priyank Panchal perished after scoring 47 off 83 balls.

Brief Scores: NZ A 1st Innings: 400 all out in 110.5 overs (Carter 197; Kumar 5/86, Nagwaswalla 1/75); India A 1st innings: 156/1 in 37 overs (Easwaran* 87).