Blemish-free boxers enjoy a perfect day in Oly qualifiers

PTI

Bangkok, May 30

India’s Sachin Siwach, Sanjeet Kumar, Amit Panghal and Jaismine took another step towards the Paris Olympics qualification as they registered convincing victories over their respective opponents to advance to the next round of the Boxing World Qualifiers here today.

Sachin started the proceedings for India with a clinical 5-0 win against Olympian Batuhan Ciftci of Turkey in a 57kg category pre-quarterfinals bout, while Sanjeet saw off the challenge from Luis Sanchez of Venezuela with another 5-0 win in the 92kg class in the Round of 32.

In the 57kg category, only three boxers will make cut for the Paris Olympics. Sachin, therefore, needs to win two more bouts to make the cut.

Sanjeet, who got a bye in the Round of 64, will have a similar target as all four semifinalists will qualify in the 92kg class.

Up against an experienced boxer, Sachin came out all guns blazing in Round 1 and that strategy worked wonders for the Indian as he took control of the bout.

He earned a unanimous verdict in Round 2 and though Ciftci attempted a comeback in the third, the Indian was too comfortable in the end.

Later in the day, Jaismine (57kg) clinched a convincing 5-0 verdict win over Azerbaijan’s Mahsati Hamzayeva in the Round of 32 bout. Amit completed a perfect day for the Indian contingent as he beat Mexico’s Mauricio Ruiz 4-1 in the 51kg class.