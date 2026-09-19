Blend of youth and experience: 30 Indian shooters eye podium finishes at 20th Asian Games

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): India’s shooting contingent will enter the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya with a strong blend of experience, established international pedigree and emerging talent, as 30 shooters prepare to compete across Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun events.

The Indian squad features a number of athletes who have already tasted success at the Asian Games and on the international stage, alongside young shooters making their mark at senior international competitions. With competition scheduled from September 19 to October 1, the Indian shooters will compete across individual, team and mixed-team events in Nagoya, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

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-Aishwary, Rudrankksh Lead Strong Rifle Line-Up

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The Rifle squad brings together proven international performers and a number of young shooters who have made their mark at the global level.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, ranked World No. 7, will compete in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. Aishwary won silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 and is also a former World Cup gold medallist and Asian champion.

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He will be joined in the 50m 3P event by Niraj Kumar, while Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa K Vinod will represent India in the women’s event.

Rudrankksh B Patil, meanwhile, brings major championship experience to the line-up. The 2022 World Champion will compete in both 10m Air Rifle and 50m Rifle 3 Positions.

In the 10m Air Rifle events, India will also have Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Rajesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa K. Vinod.

Elavenil enters the competition as a former World Cup gold medallist and Asian champion, while Parth is a former Junior World Champion.

-Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh headline Pistol line-up

India’s Pistol contingent features some of the biggest names in the country’s current shooting programme.

Manu Bhaker, a double Olympic bronze medallist from Paris 2024, will compete in both 10m Air Pistol and 25m Pistol. Her 10m Air Pistol world ranking is currently No. 12.

Esha Singh, meanwhile, will compete in 10m Air Pistol and 25m Pistol. Ranked among the leading shooters globally, Esha is the 2023 World Champion and Asian champion, and will be one of the key Indian competitors across the two events.

The 10m Air Pistol field will also feature Suruchi, Kamaljeet, Kedarling B. Uchaganve and Aakash Bhardwaj, with Suruchi also featuring in the Mixed Team event.

In the 25m Pistol event, Manu and Esha will be joined by Rahi, while Anish will compete in the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event.

Anish, currently ranked World No. 8, will compete in the Rapid Fire Pistol competition on 30 September and 1 October, with the final scheduled for October 1.

-Shotgun Squad Brings Experience and International Form

The Shotgun squad features a mix of experienced Olympians, Asian Games medallists and shooters who have recently produced strong results on the international circuit.

In Trap, Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi and Shapath Bharadwaj will represent India in the men’s competition, while Aashima Ahlawat, Manisha Keer and Neeru will compete in the women’s event.

Kynan Chenai, who won a gold medal in the men's trap team event and a bronze medal in the individual trap event in the 2023 Asian Games, will compete in men’s Trap and the Trap mixed-team event. He also won bronze in the mixed team event at the 2025 ISSF World Cup.

Neeru, ranked World No. 13, comes into the Asian Games after winning gold in women’s Trap at the 2025 Asian Championships and a World Cup gold in Lonato, Italy in 2026. The victory saw Neeru create history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal in a trap event at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, meanwhile, will compete in Skeet and Mixed Team. He won silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games and is a former Asian champion.

The men’s Skeet field will also feature Bhagntegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan, while Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Raiza Dhillon will compete in the women’s event.

Mairaj, an Olympian, brings significant international experience to the squad, while Raiza is a former Junior World Champion and Asian champion.

-India’s Shooting Campaign at a Glance

With events spread across Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun, India’s shooting campaign will run from 20 September to 1 October, with athletes competing across individual and Mixed Team events. The Rifle programme includes 10m Air Rifle and 50m Rifle 3 Positions, while the Pistol schedule features 10m Air Pistol, 25m Pistol and 25m Rapid Fire Pistol. The Shotgun contingent will compete in Trap and Skeet, with Mixed Team events also featured across the programme, thus providing additional opportunities for Indian shooters to compete for medals.

The Nagoya Games will therefore provide a significant test of India’s depth across all three shooting disciplines, with Olympic medallists, Asian Games champions, world-level performers and emerging athletes coming together under one national team.

Speaking ahead of the marquee competition, NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said, “India’s shooting contingent for the Asian Games represents a strong combination of experience, international exposure and young talent. Our athletes have worked hard through the season and are entering the Games with valuable experience from World Cups, World Championships and Asian-level competitions. The Asian Games will be an important opportunity for them to compete at the highest level and represent the country with confidence and pride. We wish the entire contingent the very best for their competitions in Nagoya.”

NRAI Secretary General, Pawankumar Singh, added, “The depth of the Indian shooting squad across Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun reflects the progress of the sport in the country. We have athletes with experience of major international competitions alongside young shooters who have already demonstrated their potential on the global stage. The NRAI has worked closely with the athletes and support staff in preparation for the Asian Games, and we look forward to seeing the contingent put its preparation into competition when the events begin.” (ANI)

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