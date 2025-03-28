DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / "Blessed with incredible talent": Nicholas Pooran reveals key factor behind his six-hitting success

"Blessed with incredible talent": Nicholas Pooran reveals key factor behind his six-hitting success

Nicholas Pooran doesn't plan to hit sixes or work on his bat speed; according to him, he is just blessed with 'incredible talent'.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:02 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 28 (ANI): Nicholas Pooran doesn't plan to hit sixes or work on his bat speed; according to him, he is just blessed with "incredible talent".

Pooran, a six-hitting machine, continued to deal in maximums and has notched up 13 in just two games for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The 29-year-old unleashed a relentless onslaught on Sunrisers Hyderabad with his rollicking 70 off a mere 26 deliveries to assist LSG in comfortably chasing down the 191-run target and sealing a five-wicket win with a handful of overs to spare.

Advertisement

Pooran gave a sneak peek into the approach he adopts, which allows him to muscle the ball away into the stands effortlessly and garner a barrage of boundaries. For the Caribbean star, the key to his success doesn't lie in power but the timing of his shot.

"I don't plan to hit sixes. I just try my best to get in good positions, and if it's there, I just time the ball nicely. In the last nine years, I have been working on my craft," Pooran said after the match, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

"Obviously, I have been getting the opportunity to bat higher up in the powerplay as well. It is really important to cash in when the wicket is nice, and obviously, when the match-up is there, you try your best to execute your skills," he added.

After Mohammed Shami rattled the visitors early by pegging Aiden Markram's wicket, Pooran walked out to bat on the 10th ball of LSG's 191-run chase. He didn't waste much time getting in his groove, and he struck his first four on the second ball he faced.

He charged at Simarjeet Singh in the third over and smoked two towering maximums, flaunting his effortless six-hitting prowess. At the end of the powerplay, Pooran had blazed his way to 44 off 16 with four fours and the same number of sixes.

Pooran raced to fifty in 18 balls, his third-fastest in the tournament, as the Sunrisers bowlers perished one after another while trying to get his wicket.

"I've never worked on my bat speed. I'm just blessed with incredible talent. I am really happy that I have put in the work over the years, and I am getting the reward on the cricket field and winning games for my team as well," he said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper