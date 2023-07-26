Blowing in wind of change

Port of Spain, July 25

India would be reasonably pleased with the smooth start to the transition of their Test team against the West Indies, even if a 1-0 series victory against a side seven rungs below them in the official rankings may not sound impressive.

Rohit Sharma with the series trophy.

Persistent rain in Port of Spain did not allow any play on Monday, resulting in a stalemate between the sides and depriving India of a 2-0 series sweep when they needed eight wickets to win.

Mohammed Siraj was named the Player of the Match. AP, ANI

Smarting from their defeat, second in a row, in the World Test Championship final against Australia last month, India went to the Caribbean with a new top-order, an uncapped stumper, and a rookie pace attack for the two-Test series.

With Shubman Gill moving down to No. 3 after veteran Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped, India harnessed an uncapped Yashasvi Jaiswal with skipper Rohit Sharma in a left-right opening combination.

Jaiswal smashed a match-winning 171 in his debut in Roseau and scored 57 and 38 in the drawn Test, making immediate impact.

Gill is yet to settle in his new position, but the team management is more than willing to be patient with a player hailed as the future of Indian cricket.

India have badly missed wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant since his horrific car crash in December but have unearthed a replica in stumper Ishan Kishan, an identical left-handed batter known for his six-hitting prowess.

While his glovework drew praise from his captain, Kishan smashed an unbeaten 52 off 34 balls in India’s second innings of the second Test after being promoted to No. 4.

“You need guys like Ishan. We wanted quick runs, we promoted him,” Rohit said. “He wasn’t afraid, he was the first one to put his hand up. You need the mixture of everything. We have depth, we have got variety,” he added.

While Jaiswal finished the series as its leading scorer, Rohit and Virat Kohli completed the top three.

Of India’s old guards, only Ajinkya Rahane should worry about his Test future having managed just three and eight in his two outings in the West Indies.

Rohit was particularly pleased how Mohammed Siraj led an inexperienced pace attack in the absence of a recovering Jasprit Bumrah and a rested Mohammed Shami.

“I have been watching him closely,” Rohit said of the right-arm seamer who breathed fire on a docile track to claim 5/60 in West Indies’ first innings of the second Test. “He’s taken such a giant step. He has led this attack (superbly).” — Reuters

Bazball can’t be template in all Tests: Kishan

After scoring a T20-style half-century in the second innings of the drawn second Test, India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan said that ‘Bazball’ should not become the template for playing every five-day game. India scoring at 7.54 runs per over on Day 4. “It’s not necessary that every day you come in and start playing fast cricket. That should depend on the situation. The condition of the pitch also plays a role in how quickly one can score runs,” said Kishan, who scored a 34-ball 52. “Mostly, where we play, wickets are not that easy... there is turn and bounce. So, you need to read the wicket properly. If you get a wicket where you can score quick runs and the need of the hour is to do that, then every player in the team has the capability to perform that role,” he added. PTI

West Indies recall Hetmyer, Oshane for India ODIs

West Indies have recalled left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas for the three-match One-day international series against India beginning at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday. Former captains Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder were not available for selection, while all-rounder Keemo Paul missed out with injury, Cricket West Indies said in a statement on Monday. Fast bowler Jayden Seales and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah have been included following their rehabilitation from surgery. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has also been drafted in following his recovery from a lower-back injury. Reuters