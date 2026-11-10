Blue Colts begin AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers against Singapore

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The India U17 men’s team will begin their AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers Group E campaign against Singapore on Wednesday at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 18:30 IST.

The Blue Colts are aiming to secure back-to-back AFC U17 Asian Cup appearances and qualify for the tournament for the 11th time in their history, according to All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Hosts Malaysia, Palestine and Guam are the other teams in the fray, as only the group winners will progress to the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027, scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan from May 12 to 29, 2027.

Among the five teams in Group E, India are the only side to have qualified for the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup. The Blue Colts bowed out of the group stage after defeats to Australia and Uzbekistan.

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The Blue Colts will head into the Qualifiers following an extensive preparation period led by the newly-appointed head coach, Mehrajuddin Wadoo. The team began their preparatory camp in Goa in September, where over 100 players were assessed during a month-long selection process before the final 23-member squad was selected ahead of the Qualifiers.

Wadoo’s side travelled to Myanmar in early October, where they played two friendlies against the hosts, drawing 1-1 in the first before securing a 4-0 victory in the second.

Assessing the squad’s progress, Wadoo said, "Playing friendly matches before a tournament is always important, and the experience was valuable for us. The boys have shown good progress, and I am happy with the way the team is developing."

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The Blue Colts then travelled to the United Arab Emirates to play two more friendly matches against the hosts earlier this month. The first one ended goalless before India weaved a 4-1 victory in the second to round off their preparations.

Reflecting on the UAE friendlies, Wadoo said, "Compared to our previous opponents, UAE were a much tougher challenge. However, the boys showed great character, determination and fighting spirit to secure a positive result. This performance gives us a huge confidence boost as we prepare for the qualifiers."

The Blue Colts arrived in Kuala Lumpur on November 5 and have been gearing up for their opening encounter against Singapore. Their opponents made a strong start to the campaign on Tuesday, registering a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Guam. In the other game, Palestine defeated Malaysia 2-0.

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Wadoo said, "We saw Singapore against Guam. They are a strong side. But our focus will remain on executing our own game play on the pitch. If we play to our strengths, things will be in our control, and the result will be positive."

Alongside the technical, tactical and physical aspects of the game, Wadoo has also emphasised the importance of building mental strength and self-belief within the squad. "At this level, talent and hard work alone are not enough. Players must believe in themselves, trust the process and have confidence in the work they are putting in every day. Mental strength and self-belief can make a huge difference when representing your country," he said.

For Wadoo, the Qualifiers also mark his first campaign at the helm of the national team. Having previously represented India as a player, he now looks forward to serving the nation in a new capacity.

"Having represented India as a player, getting the opportunity to serve the country as a coach is a tremendous honour and privilege. I am proud and happy to lead this group of young players. We have worked hard, and our focus is clear. We want to give our best, compete with confidence and achieve our ultimate target: qualifying for the AFC U17 Asian Cup," he said.

After Singapore, India will face Guam on November 14, Palestine on November 17 and hosts Malaysia on November 20 in their remaining Group E fixtures. (ANI)

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