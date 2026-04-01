Blue Colts fall narrowly to Tajikistan in U23 Tri-Nation Championship decider

Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): The India U23 men's national team went down 0-1 against Tajikistan in the deciding fixture of the U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 at the Golden Jubilee Stadium, Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, on Tuesday, according to All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Advertisement

A first-half goal by Tajikistan midfielder Khaitov Azizbek (9') proved to be the difference as the Blue Colts, despite creating a number of chances and applying sustained pressure, were unable to find the equaliser.

Advertisement

With this result, Tajikistan clinched the U23 Tri-Nation Championship with two wins from two matches, maintaining clean sheets in both outings. India finished second with one win, while Bhutan ended third without any points.

Advertisement

The Blue Colts began on the front foot, pressing high and putting the Tajikistan defence under early pressure. Suhail had an early opportunity in the eighth minute, latching onto a precise through ball from Mohammed Sanan, but rushed his effort wide.

However, Tajikistan took the lead a minute later. Azizbek's long-range strike took a deflection off Pramveer Singh's shoulder, wrong-footing India goalkeeper Mohan Raj, who could not do much to stop the ball from finding its way into the net.

Advertisement

India responded positively and continued to carve out chances. Macarton was at the heart of much of the attacking play, delivering dangerous balls into the box. In the 14th minute, he cut through the right flank and squared it perfectly for Suhail, but the forward's point-blank effort was denied by Tajikistan captain and goalkeeper Gaforov Safarmad.

The contest evolved into an end-to-end affair, with both sides creating opportunities. Tajikistan came close to doubling its lead in the 21st minute through a well-worked move, but Mohan Raj produced a sharp double save to keep India in the game.

India U23 continued to threaten from wide areas, with Sanan delivering inviting crosses, but the finishing touch eluded the forwards. Tajikistan goalkeeper Gaforov was forced off due to injury midway through the first half, with Mahmudzoda Shahobiddin taking his place between the posts.

As the half progressed, India pushed for the equaliser. Midfielder Tomba Singh and Macarton attempted efforts from distance, but failed to trouble the substitute goalkeeper. Despite their attacking intent, the Blue Colts went into the break trailing 0-1.

Moosa introduced Lalthankima and Lalremtluanga Fanai at the start of the second half to add more attacking impetus. The changes injected fresh energy, with Fanai delivering a dangerous free-kick into the box in the 50th minute, though Pramveer could not get on the end of it.

India continued to press, coming close just after the hour mark through intricate build-up play, only to be denied by Mahmudzoda. Moments later, Mohan Raj was called into action again, producing a smart save to deny Gafurov on the counter.

The Blue Colts' best opportunity came in the 69th minute when substitute Adison Singh Thokchom delivered a teasing cross from the left, but Lalthankima failed to make contact with the goal at his mercy.

As the clock ticked down, Tajikistan dropped deep and looked to hit on the break, while India searched relentlessly for an equaliser. Lalrinliana Hnamte threaded a fine through ball to Suhail in the 78th minute, but the striker, under pressure, curled his effort wide.

India continued to push in the closing stages, with Ronney Wilson making a crucial interception late on to keep the deficit at one goal. In stoppage time, Fanai won a free-kick just outside the box, but Suhail's attempt sailed over the crossbar.

Despite a spirited effort and a flurry of chances, the Blue Colts could not breach the resolute Tajikistan defence, as the visitors held on to secure the victory and lift the U23 Tri-Nation Championship title. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)