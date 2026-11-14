Blue Colts wallop Guam for second victory in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 14 (ANI): It was a walk in the park for the dominant India U17 men's team as they notched up their second victory in Group E of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers, trouncing Guam 12-0 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Malaysia on Saturday.

Raj Singh Wahengbam and Dallalmuon Gangte scored a hat-trick each, with the former netting four. Leo Thongbam gave the Blue Colts the lead in the fifth minute before Gangte scored three more goals to add to his treble against Singapore. The captain was then rested at half-time, according to a press release from AIFF Media.

Hrishikesh Manavathi put one home as well, and India led 5-0 at the break. On resumption, Mehrajuddin Wadoo's boys piled more misery on their opponents, scoring seven more goals as Raj, David Mangang Irom, Felix Meitei Saikhom and Ristik Maity got on the scoring sheet.

India, with six points, are now top of the table on goal difference ahead of Palestine, their next opponents on Tuesday. Singapore have three points, while Malaysia and Guam are yet to open their account. Only the group winners will qualify for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027.

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Coming off the win over Singapore, the Blue Colts proved to be far superior to Guam, who had lost 0-5 to Palestine and 0-6 to Singapore. It rained rather heavily for a good portion of the second half. But it rained goals all through the 90 minutes as India never lifted their foot off the gas.

Despite the result, the Guam goalkeeper Liam Ralph was the busiest player on the field and made some good saves. In contrast, Maroof Shafi, the Indian custodian, had little or nothing to do in the entire game.

The fitter and faster Blue Colts kept possession with one-touch play for the most part. They moved into effective receiving positions without delay and rotated the sphere among themselves as the Guam players found containment quite tough.

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Wadoo's boys took the lead in the fifth minute when Malsawmtluanga chipped in his left-footed cross, and Leo Thongbam leapt to head high into the near post. The floodgates then opened up with India stepping up the pace with a flurry of activity on both flanks. Their finishing was also on the dot as skipper Gangte showed with three superb strikes, picking up rebounds and square passes and producing firm placements into the net. He struck three goals in the 13th, 27th and 32nd minutes, while Hrishikesh Manavathi tucked home from close quarters on the right in the 20th minute as India led 5-0 at half time.

Light showers greeted the players as they trooped in for the restart. It gradually became quite heavy, with the final minutes being played in trying circumstances as the ball either stopped abruptly or skidded off the turf. Yet, there was no let-up in the Blue Colts' show as they continued to dictate terms.

Winger Felix Meitei Saikhom produced some dazzling runs down the left and created fine chances. His crosses were not cleared well by Guam and provided the lurking Indians the opportunity to take advantage and find the net. David Mangang Irom rifled one home in the 53rd minute, while Raj Singh Wahengbam was the pick of the lot as he struck four goals — in the 55th, 73rd, 83rd and 84th minutes — as India kept control in testing conditions. Felix and Ristik Maity found the net with deft placements from close range as the Blue Colts wrapped up a handsome victory.

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India U17: Maroof Shafi (GK), Malsawmtluanga, Jinesh Thoudam, Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi (Felix Meitei Saikhom 46’), Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam (Henthoiba Keisam 72’), Md Sahir Ali, Maldino Singh Yumnam, Leo Thongbam (Malem Laishram 46’), David Mangang Irom, Dallalmuon Gangte (C) (Thiyam Sambay 46’), Raj Singh Wahengbam. (ANI)

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