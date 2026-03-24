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Home / Sports / Blue Tigers head coach Khalid Jamil names 23-member squad for Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong

Blue Tigers head coach Khalid Jamil names 23-member squad for Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong

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ANI
Updated At : 05:20 PM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Indian senior men's national team head coach Khalid Jamil has named a 23-member squad for the last match of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round against Hong Kong, to be held on March 31.

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The Blue Tigers began their camp in Kochi on Tuesday, where 20 players, along with the staff, have assembled, according to a release. Defender Anwar Ali, midfielder Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, and forward Edmund Lalrindika, who played their last Indian Super League 2025-26 match against Mohammedan Sporting Club on March 23, will join the squad later on Tuesday.

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With India already ruled out of qualification for the Asian Cup, the match serves as preparation for the future. India head coach Khalid Jamil said, "This is a good opportunity for us to build for the future. We have a lot of promising players coming through, who are currently with the U20 and U23 national teams, playing in the SAFF U20 Championship in the Maldives, and the U23 Tri-Nation in Arunachal Pradesh. Our assistant coach Mahesh, is himself leading the U20s, which will help us familiarise them with the system we have in place here with the senior team."

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Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan.

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Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Sahal Abdul Samad.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams.

Head coach: Khalid Jamil

Match information:

India vs Hong Kong (AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round)

March 31, 2026, at 19:00 IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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