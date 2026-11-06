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Home / Sports / Blue Tigers head coach Khalid Jamil names 23-player squad for New Zealand friendlies

Blue Tigers head coach Khalid Jamil names 23-player squad for New Zealand friendlies

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ANI
Updated At : 09:52 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Indian men's national team head coach Khalid Jamil named his 23-player squad for the two friendlies against New Zealand during the November FIFA International Match Window on Friday, November 6.

The Blue Tigers will face All Whites on November 12 at the Go Media Stadium in Auckland at 11:30 IST, and on November 15 at the One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch at 08:30 IST, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The 23-player squad includes three players who were named in Naushad Moosa's SAFF Championship 2026 squad, Bijoy Varghese, Muhammad Suhail and Liston Colaco. They will not continue in the tournament in Dhaka and will instead link up with Jamil's squad heading to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Farukh Choudhary, Noufal PN and Hmingthanmawia Ralte have been released from the SAFF Championship squad and will return to their club, Mumbai City FC. Further, Ronney Kharbudon will not travel to Dhaka due to an injury.

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The New Zealand-bound Blue Tigers' squad will assemble in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 7, and will have a training session on Sunday before departing for Auckland later in the night.

Head coach Khalid Jamil said, “New Zealand are also a World Cup-playing nation and a strong opponent, and these two matches will be a good test for us away from home. We want to prepare well, play with discipline and use this opportunity to improve as a team.”

India's 23-player squad for FIFA men's international friendlies:

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Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Som Kumar, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jithin MS, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Tomba Singh Haobam.

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Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Edmund Lalrindika, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Muhammad Suhail, Ryan Williams.

Head Coach: Khalid Jamil

Blue Tigers' schedule in New Zealand:

Thursday, November 12, 11:30 IST: New Zealand vs India (Go Media Stadium, Auckland)

Sunday, November 15, 08:30 IST: New Zealand vs India (One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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