Blue Tigers look to pounce on glory

PTI

Imphal, March 27

A draw against Kyrgyzstan is enough for India to win the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament tomorrow, but head coach Igor Simac said the hosts will go all out for a win.

The Blue Tigers began with a 1-0 win over Myanmar last week. They need just a draw to win the tournament after Kyrgyzstan snatched a 1-1 draw against Myanmar in the second match on Saturday.

Kyrgyzstan, on the other hand, must win against India to claim the trophy.

“We will go all out to win. We have a full house with our supporters and a chance to prove ourselves. It will also be a much stronger team than the first game,” Stimac said. “I was right when I said Myanmar is a serious side that can hurt you. We saw that against the Kyrgyzstan. It will, of course, be a different challenge against them because they don’t have any option but to come out and win.”

Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, who started in the win over Myanmar, accompanied Stimac in the press conference and said he would like to keep up his good performance. “I always try to do my best whenever I get the chance. Coach gives me a lot of confidence on and off the pitch. I work hard in training and I’m happy with my performance and I want to keep it up,” Singh said.

Stimac was all praise for the custodian as well and said Singh had “top reactions and eliminated every danger”. “He has always done well in the few games he’s played under me — against Thailand (1-0), Oman (1-1) and now Myanmar (1-0),” he said.

Stimac also informed that Sahal Abdul Samad has joined the national team’s camp ahead of the game. — PTI

Chhetri hungry as ever for goals

Imphal: He might be in the twilight of his illustrious career but his insatiable desire for goals every time he dons the Indian colours is what keeps captain Sunil Chhetri going. The 38-year-old is the third-most prolific international scorer with 84 goals from 132 matches among active international players, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. “I don’t want to sound pompous, but I feel that there aren’t many players who are as hungry to score as I am,” Chhetri said. “My hunger to score is the same as it has always been, and it will be the same against Kyrgyzstan... don’t be fooled by what happened against Myanmar because they are a top side.”