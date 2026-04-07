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Home / Sports / Blue Tigresses arrive in Nairobi for FIFA Series 2026 Kenya with 22 players

Blue Tigresses arrive in Nairobi for FIFA Series 2026 Kenya with 22 players

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ANI
Updated At : 10:00 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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Nairobi [Kenya], April 7 (ANI): The Indian senior women's team have arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, ahead of the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya, scheduled for the April FIFA International Women's Match Window.

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According to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Blue Tigresses will take on hosts Kenya in the semi-final on April 11 at 20:30 IST, while Australia and Malawi will play the other semi-final earlier on the same day at 16:30 IST.

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The semi-final winners and losers will clash in the final and the third-place play-off, respectively, on April 15. All matches will take place at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

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Crispin Chettri has been re-appointed as the head coach of the Indian women's national team. Chettri has named a 22-member squad for the friendly tournament. Sujata Kar, who won the AIFF Women's Coach of the Year award in 2025, has been appointed as the assistant coach. Fysal K Bapu has been appointed as the goalkeeping coach.

India's squad for FIFA Series 2026 Kenya:

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Goalkeepers: Adrija Sarkhel, Linthoingambi Devi Maibam, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Purnima Kumari, Sarita Yumnam.

Midfielders: Aveka Singh, Babina Devi Lisham, Jasoda Munda, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sanfida Nongrum, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Forwards: Karishma Shirvoikar, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar.

Head coach: Crispin Chettri

Assistant coach: Sujata Kar

Goalkeeping coach: Fysal K Bapu

FIFA Series 2026 Kenya Match Schedule:

Semi-final 1 -- 16:30 IST, April 11: Australia vs Malawi

Semi-final 2 -- 20:30 IST, April 11: Kenya vs India

Third-place match -- 16:30 IST, April 15

Final -- 20:30 IST, April 15 (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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