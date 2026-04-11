Blue Tigresses lose to Kenya in FIFA Series 2026 semi-final

Nairobi [Kenya], April 11 (ANI): The Indian women's national team suffered a 0-2 loss to hosts Kenya in the semi-final of the FIFA Series 2026 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

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According to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Martha Emedot (2') and Tereza Obunya (55') scored for the hosts.

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Earlier in the day, Australia defeated Malawi 5-0 in the first semi-final. With this result, India will now face Malawi in the third-place play-off on April 15, while Kenya will meet Australia in the final.

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Kenya dominated the contest, both physically and tactically, against the Blue Tigresses. The Harambee Starlets seized control from the outset, using the width of the pitch effectively and imposing themselves physically across the park. India found it difficult to cope with the pace and intensity and failed to create clear attacking moves in the match.

Kenya struck early in the second minute. Fasila Omondi surged down the left flank and delivered a dangerous cross into the box. India goalkeeper Shreya Hooda made contact with the initial delivery, but couldn't clear the danger. Martha Emedot reacted quickest to the rebound and slotted home with her right to give the hosts an early advantage.

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The home side nearly doubled their lead five minutes later. Once again, Omondi caused problems on the left, sending in another well-directed cross. Shalyne Opisa met it from point-blank range, but Shreya stood tall to deny her with a crucial save. Kenya continued to pile on the pressure, and Opisa had another opportunity soon after when Leah Andiema delivered a cross. The Kenyan forward's header, however, drifted inches wide of the target.

India's troubles were compounded in the 14th minute when captain Pyari Xaxa sustained a head injury after colliding with Ruth Ingosi during an aerial tussle. Pyari was forced off and taken to the hospital. She remained conscious and is currently receiving medical attention.

Kenya remained the more composed side in the second half and continued to press forward. Their persistence paid off again in the 55th minute when Airin Madalina released Tereza Obunyu with a precise through ball. Obunyu made a sharp run between Indian defenders before calmly finishing past Shreya to double the lead.

Crispin Chettri attempted to reorganise the Blue Tigresses in the latter stages, but Kenya maintained their defensive discipline and physical superiority. A notable moment for the visitors came in the 87th minute when Jasoda Munda marked her international debut as she replaced Babina Devi Lisham in midfield.

India: Shreya Hooda (GK), Purnima Kumari, Astam Oraon, Shilky Devi Hemam, Rimpa Haldar (Karishma Shirvoikar 70'), Pyari Xaxa (C) (Kaviya Pakkirisamy 20') (Malavika P 55'), Sanfida Nongrum, Lynda Kom Serto (Priyadharshini Selladurai 46'), Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Babina Devi Lisham (Jasoda Munda 87'), Aveka Singh (Sarita Yumnam 87'). (ANI)

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