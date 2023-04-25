Blues stand in Odisha’s way to first trophy

PTI

Kozhikode, April 24

Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will be involved in a war of attrition when they lock horns in the final of the Super Cup here tomorrow.

While Bengaluru will be vying for their second Super Cup crown after winning the first edition in Bhubaneswar in 2018, it will be Odisha’s maiden attempt to claim

any silverware.

Both the teams qualified for the ISL playoffs this season. Odisha lost to ATK Mohun Bagan at the first hurdle while Bengaluru made it to the final but went down to ATK on penalties.

Tomorrow’s summit clash will be Bengaluru’s third final of the season. They lifted the Durand Cup in September. They had met Odisha in the quarterfinal stage, with Roy Krishna’s 121st-minute winner making the difference.

Bengaluru have had their fair share of tight matches in the Super Cup. Simon Grayson’s men emerged toppers in a closely-contested Group A, finishing above Sreenidi Deccan FC, Kerala Blasters FC and Punjab FC.

In the semifinals, after keeping Jamshedpur at bay in the first half thanks to goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s heroics, Bengaluru powered through in the second half with goals from Jayesh Rane and captain Sunil Chhetri.

If Bengaluru win the final, they will also contest the playoff for the AFC Cup Group Stage against Gokulam Kerala.

Representing India on the continental stage after two years is the main prize for the club, according to captain Sunil Chhetri.

“Winning the AFC Cup playoff will be the ultimate thing. Everything comes secondary,” said Chhetri. “We have been fortunate to play in a lot of AFC tournaments, but we weren’t there in the last couple of years. We will do everything to get back,” he added.

Odisha head coach Clifford Miranda said there is no pressure on them. “To be honest, we don’t approach this match as a first final. For us, it’s another game where we have to do the right things against a very good opponent,” he said.

Odisha have made a habit of coming from behind to win games recently.