Bodo stun Inter to march into Champions League last-16

Bodo/Glimt produced one of the standout results of the Champions League knockout stage, defeating Inter 2-1 to seal a commanding 5-2 aggregate victory and book their place in the last-16. The Norwegian side combined discipline, energy and clinical finishing across both legs to knock out one of Europe's established powers.

Advertisement

After a controlled first half in which Inter saw more of the ball but struggled to create clear openings, the game turned in the second period. Jens Hauge broke the deadlock in the 59th minute, scoring his sixth goal of the competition this season.

Advertisement

Hakon Evjen doubled the advantage in the 72nd minute, finishing a move created by Hauge to put the tie firmly out of Inter's reach. Alessandro Bastoni pulled one back for Inter in the 76th minute, but the Italian side never truly threatened a comeback as Bodo/Glimt managed the closing stages with maturity.

Advertisement

Inter coach Cristian Chivu acknowledged the quality of the opposition after the defeat. “We know there's a lot of competitiveness in the Champions League. If teams get to this stage it means they have something,” Chivu said. “And they have proved that. They showed it against Dortmund, against Madrid, against City, against us twice.”

Chivu admitted his side could have done more over the two legs. “We could have done better in Norway, we could have done better today, too, but unfortunately it didn't go how we wanted. We gave everything to try to advance, that's football.”

Advertisement

Inter were without Lautaro Martínez and Hakan Calhanoglu due to injury, but there were few excuses against a Bodo/Glimt side yet to begin its domestic league campaign. “It is a historical moment for Bodo and I think also for Norwegian football,” said head coach Kjetil Knutsen.

Hauge, who returned to the San Siro where he previously spent two seasons with AC Milan, reflected on the achievement. “It sounds not true, but we are there, among the last teams in the competition,” he said. “It will be really exciting to see what the next two games bring.”

The result was another statement in an already impressive European campaign. Bodo/Glimt have beaten Manchester City and Atletico Madrid this season and drawn with Borussia Dortmund, highlighting the consistency of their performances.

In doing so, Bodo/Glimt became the first team from outside Europe’s top five leagues to win four consecutive Champions League matches against clubs from those leagues since Ajax in 1971-72. They will now face either City or Sporting CP in the last-16.