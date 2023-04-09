Bold Buttler writes Delhi’s fate in capitals

PTI

Guwahati, April 8

Delhi Capitals’ losing streak continued as they crashed to a 57-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals here today, completing a hat-trick of one-sided defeats in the IPL.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal reaffirmed his status as the brightest of talents among the India’s next-gen batters with a superb 60, Jos Buttler showed no signs of finger pain en route his 79 as Rajasthan posted a challenging 199/4 after Delhi’s David Warner opted to field at the Barsapara Stadium here.

Warner couldn’t be blamed as his batters managed only 142/9 on a batting-friendly track after being outmuscled by the two Rajasthan openers, with Shimron Hetmyer adding a bit of icing on the cake.

In the Rajasthan’s innings, there were 23 boundaries and seven sixes, while Delhi failed to hit a single six in theirs.

Rajasthan thus earned their second win in three games, having lost a high-scoring thriller against Punjab Kings.

Trent Boult (3/29) then did what he does best. He got the ball to move a shade, squaring up Prithvi Shaw (0) and exposing his poor technique once again. The very next ball jagged back enough and found Manish Pandey (0) rooted to his crease for a leg-before decision. There was not much left in the game after the horrendous start.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 199/4 in 20 overs (Jaiswal 60, Buttler 79; Mukesh 2/36); Delhi Capitals: 142/9 in 20 overs (Warner 65)