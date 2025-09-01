New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): In a significant move aimed at boosting women's cricket globally, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a significant increase in the prize money for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said the decision will lead to a 297% increase from the last edition and more than the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

"In another boost for women's cricket, there will be a huge increase in prize money for the @ICC Women's @CricketWorldCup 2025. Overall prize money totals USD $13.88M, a 297% increase from the last edition and more than the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 (USD $10M)," Jay Shah said in a post on X.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced a record prize money of USD13.88 million for the Women's Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka. The tournament will take place from September 30 to November 2, with the two hosting nations set to play the tournament opener.

"The increased prize money aligns with the ICC's strategy to focus on the growth of the women's game, and a decision to introduce pay parity was announced ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024," a ICC release said.

The winners of the 13th edition of the tournament, which is being held across five venues: Guwahati, Indore, Navi Mumbai and Visakhapatnam in India and Colombo in Sri Lanka, will receive $4.48 million, a staggering 239 per cent increase from the $1.32 million awarded to Australia when they won their seventh title three years ago. The winners' purse at the last Men's World Cup was $4 million.

The runners-up will receive $2.24 million, an increase of 273 per cent in comparison to the $600,000 England won three years ago. The two losing semi-finalists will return home with $1.12 million each (up from $300,000 in 2022).

With each group-stage win, the victors will get $34,314. The teams finishing fifth and sixth will take home $700,000 each, and those in seventh and eighth place will earn $280,000. Each participating team is guaranteed $250,000. (ANI)

