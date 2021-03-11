Rohan Bopanna out in semifinals

Paris, June 2
India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop saved two match points but their dream run at the French Open ended with a semifinals defeat at the hands of Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer here today.
The 16th seeds, who have played some exhilarating tennis throughout, lost 6-4 3-6 6-7 (8-10) to the 12th-seeded pair from El Salvador and the Netherlands in the men’s doubles match that lasted two hours and seven minutes. No Indian has played in a Grand Slam men’s doubles final since Leander Paes’ 2013 US Open triumph and Bopanna was bidding to become the first Indian in nine years to achieve the feat. — PTI
Ruud mode on
Eighth seed Casper Ruud battled past teenager Holger Rune 6-1 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the semifinals and become the first Norwegian to reach this stage in any Grand Slam. He will play Croatian 20th seed Marin Cilic. “Of course a lot of nerves all day to get going. It’s tough to find calm and peace,” Ruud said. “It’s a big day for Norwegian tennis. “I will use tomorrow to prepare. These matches are the ones you are dreaming about playing.” Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police