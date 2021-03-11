Rohan Bopanna out in semifinals

Paris, June 2

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop saved two match points but their dream run at the French Open ended with a semifinals defeat at the hands of Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer here today.

The 16th seeds, who have played some exhilarating tennis throughout, lost 6-4 3-6 6-7 (8-10) to the 12th-seeded pair from El Salvador and the Netherlands in the men’s doubles match that lasted two hours and seven minutes. No Indian has played in a Grand Slam men’s doubles final since Leander Paes’ 2013 US Open triumph and Bopanna was bidding to become the first Indian in nine years to achieve the feat. — PTI

Ruud mode on

Eighth seed Casper Ruud battled past teenager Holger Rune 6-1 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the semifinals and become the first Norwegian to reach this stage in any Grand Slam. He will play Croatian 20th seed Marin Cilic. “Of course a lot of nerves all day to get going. It’s tough to find calm and peace,” Ruud said. “It’s a big day for Norwegian tennis. “I will use tomorrow to prepare. These matches are the ones you are dreaming about playing.” Reuters