London [UK], June 25 (ANI): Former Indian tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna, a multi-time Wimbledon semifinalist, spoke on winning his maiden men's doubles Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2025, saying that he was glad that "stuck around with the grind and did all the right things" even when he waited for a major trophy for too long.

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The main draw of Wimbledon's latest edition will start from June 29 and will last till July 12 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London. Bopanna has been a multi-time semifinalist at the competition. Having won the French Open mixed doubles titles way back in 2017, he had to wait for seven years before his next title, capturing the men's doubles Australian Open 2024 title with Matthew Ebden.

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Speaking on JioStar ahead of the Wimbledon 2026 main draw, Rohan reflected on that win Down Under two years back, saying, "When it all came quickly, I thought, 'Oh, next year everything else will change.' Little did I know that it would take another 13 years for it to happen (for his first-ever Grand Slam). But I am glad I stuck around. I stayed with the grind and did all the right things. I think that is what you need to do to remain relevant in the sport. That is where I felt you and I are very similar, we have stayed relevant and competitive because there are always a lot of people trying to take your spot, chasing what you have achieved. I think that experience helped as well."

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On receiving advice from two-time Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg, whom he considers as his idol, he said that the players in his sport are lucky to have a community where they can reach out to fellow athletes and legends of the sport for advice. His idol advised him not to focus on his peers and stick to his strengths.

"I remember once, back in the day, meeting my role model, Stefan Edberg, who remains my role model even today. I happened to be chatting with him and he said, 'When you are playing the sport, never look at what your peers are doing. Do what works best for you. Do not do something just because someone else is doing it. Look at your strengths, work on them, and build on them.' Coming from someone I watched growing up, especially at Wimbledon, it was advice that I carried throughout my journey," he signed off.

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Bopanna announced his retirement from the sport in November last year.

Now 46, he is the oldest man in tennis history to win a Grand Slam title and the oldest World No. 1 doubles player, milestones that stand as symbols of his longevity and love for the sport. He also represented India with distinction at the Olympic Games, finishing fourth at the Rio 2016 Olympics alongside Sania Mirza, and had been a cornerstone of the Davis Cup team for over 20 years. (ANI)

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