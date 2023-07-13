Bops-Ebden storm into semifinals

PTI

London, July 12

Top Indian doubles player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden continued their dream run to advance into the Wimbledon semifinals with a hard-fought 6-7(6-3) 7-5 6-2 win over Dutch duo of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens.

For the 43-year-old, this will be his third appearance in a Wimbledon semifinal and first since 2015. Overall, Bopanna, a US Open runnerup in 2010, has made four Grand Slam semifinals in the men’s doubles. The sixth-seeded duo will now be up against the top-seeded Dutch-British pair Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski for a place in the final.

After the first two sets went down to the wire, the third set was a cakewalk for Bopanna and Ebden as they broke the Dutch pair twice, in the first and fifth games, before wrapping the match in a one-hour, 54-minute battle.

