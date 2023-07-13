Bops-Ebden storm into semifinals

London, July 12
Top Indian doubles player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden continued their dream run to advance into the Wimbledon semifinals with a hard-fought 6-7(6-3) 7-5 6-2 win over Dutch duo of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens.
For the 43-year-old, this will be his third appearance in a Wimbledon semifinal and first since 2015. Overall, Bopanna, a US Open runnerup in 2010, has made four Grand Slam semifinals in the men’s doubles. The sixth-seeded duo will now be up against the top-seeded Dutch-British pair Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski for a place in the final.
After the first two sets went down to the wire, the third set was a cakewalk for Bopanna and Ebden as they broke the Dutch pair twice, in the first and fifth games, before wrapping the match in a one-hour, 54-minute battle.
