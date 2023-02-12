Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India’s wheels begin to spin

NAGPUR, February 11

Ravichandran Ashwin tore through Australia to set up India’s comprehensive victory by an innings and 132 runs inside three days of the spin-dominated opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here today.

Ravindra Jadeja was named the Player of the Match. PTI

Australia had been on the back foot since posting a below-par 177 on a challenging track at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium where the ball kept low and spun unpredictably.

15 Fifteen of the 20 wickets that India took were lbw or bowled 31 Ashwin claimed his 31st five-wicket haul in Test cricket

Rohit Sharma mastered the conditions to hit a majestic 120 and all-rounders Axar Patel (84) and Ravindra Jadeja (70) proved while the pitch was difficult, it was certainly not unplayable. Even No. 10 batter Mohammed Shami chipped in with a breezy 37 to help India amass 400 before they were all out on the stroke of lunch, claiming a chunky lead of 223.

Ashwin (5/37) then wreaked havoc on Australia, who were skittled out for 91 in 32.3 overs, their lowest-ever score in India, losing all 10 wickets in one single frenetic session.

Steve Smith’s unbeaten 25 was the highest score for Australia, and it is likely to prompt some soul-searching heading into the second Test in New Delhi on Friday.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy’s 7/124 in his debut Test was the only highlight for world No. 1 Australia, who still lead World Test Championship (WTC) standings ahead of India.

Barring Murphy’s memorable debut, there was hardly any positives for Australia and captain Pat Cummins felt the batters who got set could not quite capitalise on the starts.

“In the first innings, the wicket spun but it wasn’t unplayable,” Cummins said. “Would have loved another 100 or so runs and put a bit more pressure on their first innings.”

Australia’s spin frailties were laid bare in the second innings when five of their batters fell lbw to the Indian spinners.

Ashwin sent back both the Australian openers – David Warner (10) and Usman Khawaja (5) – and Jadeja removed Marnus Labuschagne (17) to effectively snuff out Australia’s chances of avoiding an innings defeat.

Smith hung on but at the other end, it was an endless procession of batsmen who surrendered to the guile of the Indian spinners.

Alex Carey, one of the only four Australian batsmen who managed double digits in the second innings, tried to sweep his way out of trouble but, like in the first innings, fluffed his reverse sweep against Ashwin and departed for 10. — Reuters

Jadeja fined

Nagpur: Ravindra Jadeja was fined 25% of his match fee today for breaching the ICC’s code of conduct in India’s first Test win over Australia after he was seen applying a soothing cream to his finger without seeking permission from the on-field umpires. The ICC said in a statement that in deciding to sanction Jadeja with the Level 1 breach, the match referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purpose. It added the cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently it did not change the condition of the ball. Reuters

Scoreboard

Australia 1st innings 177

India 1st innings (overnight 321/7)

R Sharma b Cummins 120

KL Rahul c & b Murphy 20

R Ashwin lbw b Murphy 23

C Pujara c Boland b Murphy 7

V Kohli c Carey b Murphy 12

S Yadav b Lyon 8

R Jadeja b Murphy 70

S Bharat lbw b Murphy 8

A Patel b Cummins 84

M Shami c Carey b Murphy 37

M Siraj not out 1

Extras: (b 6, lb 1, nb 3) 10

Total: (All out, 139.3 overs) 400

FOW: 1-76, 2-118, 3-135, 4-151,

5-168, 6-229, 7-240, 8-328,

9-380, 10-400

Bowling O M R W

Pat Cummins 20.3 3 78 2

Scott Boland 17 4 34 0

Nathan Lyon 49 13 126 1

Todd Murphy 47 12 124 7

Marnus Labuschagne 5 0 24 0

Matt Renshaw 1 0 7 0

Australia 2nd innings 91

U Khawaja c Kohli b Ashwin 5

D Warner lbw b Ashwin 10

M Labuschagne lbw b Jadeja 17

S Smith not out 25

M Renshaw lbw b Ashwin 2

P Handscomb lbw b Ashwin 6

A Carey lbw b Ashwin 10

P Cummins c Bharat b Jadeja 1

T Murphy c Sharma b Patel 2

N Lyon b Shami 8

S Boland lbw b Shami 0

Extras: (lb 1, nb 4) 5

Total: (All out, 32.3 overs) 91

FOW: 1-7, 2-26, 3-34, 4-42, 5-52, 6-64, 7-67, 8-75, 9-88, 10-91

Bowling O M R W

Mohammed Shami 4.3 1 13 2

Ravichandran Ashwin 12 3 37 5

Mohammed Siraj 1 1 0 0

Ravindra Jadeja 12 3 34 2

Axar Patel 3 0 6 1

Player of the Match R Jadeja