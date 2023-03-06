Born to lead

PTI

Navi Mumbai, March 5

Mumbai Indians’ captain Harmanpreet Kaur said leadership brings the best out of her, after the right-handed batter lit up the opening match of the Women’s Premier League with a scintillating 65-run knock here yesterday. Harmanpreet’s onslaught and her 89-run stand for the fourth wicket with Amelia Kerr powered Mumbai Indians to 207/5, and their bowlers outclassed Gujarat Giants by dismissing them for just 64 to record a 143-run win.

It (captaincy) does not bring any extra pressure on me but makes me feel more involved. I get into a zone which helps me bring out good performances. Harmanpreet Kaur, MI Captain

Harmanpreet said that adapting quickly to the pitch was key to her team’s win. “You never enter a game thinking it will be a one-sided contest,” she said. “You always come in with the mindset that you cannot take the opposition lightly. What our bowling department did today was something worth appreciating. I think we got a good start and when that happens you can continue with it. Almost all deliveries were spot on — when we were batting, we were able to figure out which areas to bowl in. Our bowlers adapted quickly and (that’s why) it looked like a one-sided game,” she added.

The right-handed batter said that captaincy comes naturally to her. “I have been captaining teams from about the time I started playing cricket. It does not bring any extra pressure on me but makes me feel more involved. I get into a zone which helps me bring out good performances,” she said.

“I am someone who thinks a lot, my mind is continuously (in the process of) thinking, giving thoughts and ideas to me. I think when I am calmer and in the moment, it gives me a lot of clarity (as to) what I have to do. It is not easy for me to be in that zone but I have to just keep talking to myself,” she added.

On her way to the half-century, Harmanpreet struck 14 boundaries. “When I am in that zone I am clearer which are the areas I have to pick. Today I think it was one of those days when I was more relaxed,” she said.