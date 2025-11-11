Botham backs nine-Test-old English pacer to "surprise" during away Ashes

Melbourne [Australia], November 11 (ANI): Former England all-rounder Ian Botham said that pacer Brydon Carse could "surprise a few" during the away Ashes series Down Under, which also marks his first time being a part of this iconic rivalry.

Advertisement

Botham was in Melbourne on Tuesday and said that Australians should expect plenty of short balls coming their way during the series. Offering a word of advice to the quicks, he also said that Aussies, who are facing their share of batting woes, would not "like it (ball) on their ribs" if they are not batting well.

Advertisement

The legendary all-rounder also cited West Indies' usage of four pacers during their 1979/80 tour to Australia, where the quartet of Colin Croft, Joel Garner, Michael Holding and Andy Roberts dominated Australia and WI won the three Test series 2-0.

Advertisement

"I think West Indies did pretty well [in the 1980s] with four pace bowlers, and six waiting to get in. I think it is the right way. I think you want to be aggressive, you want the ball to come through. Players, if they are not playing very well, do not like it in the ribs, so it will be interesting," said Botham as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I do not know if they are going to rattle them [Australia]. These [Australian] guys have been around for a long time. It is not a case of rattling them - it is a case of winning and trying to go out and win. That is what they [England] do. They lose a few. They win a few," he continued.

Advertisement

Speaking of 30-year-old, nine-Test old Carse, Botham said that he is a "very aggressive bowler" and pointed out how handy he is with the bat as well.

"I think Carse might surprise a few of you - he is a very aggressive bowler, he has enough pace to make you hop around a bit. He can bat a bit as well," Botham said.

"He is a good cricketer. Everyone is focused on (Mark) Wood and (Jofra) Archer, but I think Carse will slide in quietly," he added.

In nine Tests, Carse has taken 36 wickets at an average of 30.11, with best figures of 6/42, including two four-fers, a five-wicket haul and a ten-wicket haul. With the bat, he has scored 258 runs in 13 innings, averaging 23.45 and striking at an aggressive rate of 77.01, with a fifty to his name.

Botham also said that the more Aussies make Usman Khawaja wait while unveiling his opening partner, out of Marnus Labuschagne and Jake Weatherland, the better it will be for England bowlers.

"But ... I am sure they already know who is doing what - they perhaps just do not want to unveil it at the moment. I think it makes sense, but you need settled players at the top. I would not put [Marnus] Labuschagne as an opener - I would leave him at three," he added.

The Ashes in Australia will start from November 21 onwards at Perth, with Steve Smith leading the side in the match due to the absence of Pat Cummins due to a back injury. England would aim to secure their first Ashes series win in Australia since 2011 and their overall first since 2015.

Australia's First Test squad for Ashes: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England's squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)