Boult praises royal guards

Ahmedabad, April 17

Different players standing up at different times has been the positive aspect of Rajasthan Royals’ “hungry” batting unit, said pace spearhead Trent Boult as the team topped the Indian Premier League points table after beating defending champions Gujarat Titans here yesterday.

The Royals beat the Titans by three wickets as they chased down the target of 178 with four balls remaining, thanks to impressive knocks from captain Sanju Samson (60) and Shimron Hetmyer (56 not out) after being down 4/2 in the third over.

“We got some very talented batters in our side and I think the real positive is seeing guys stand up at different times. It is different guys standing up at different times,” said Boult.

“Jos (Buttler) is obviously a massive player for us and I’m sure he’ll be frustrated to miss out on some runs. But the hunger from the rest of the batting unit, to want to contribute is amazing. Captain (Samson) absorbed a lot of pressure there. He chose the moment to try and push the game forward. He was nicely backed up by others,” said the 33-year-old left-arm pacer.

“That’s the nature of T20 cricket, you are never out of the game and just having the belief that you can win from anywhere,” he added.

Turning point

Royals’ head coach Kumar Sangakkara said that Samson’s three sixes against Titans’ premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan proved to be the game-changer. Samson hit three successive sixes off Rashid in the 13th over.

“Not just how you got us through the powerplay but that Rashid Khan over and how you kicked on from there, that was the game-changer. Their best bowler, some say the best T20 spinner in the world, was completely caught off guard,” Sangakkara told Samson in a post-match video uploaded by the Royals.

“It just goes to show that when you are in the game, anything is possible. Whether it is Rashid Khan, Shane Warne or Muttiah Muralitharan, it doesn’t matter when you are in the game. You play the ball, not the man,” the Sri Lankan great added.

Spin treble

Boult also lauded the Royals’ spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa for applying constant pressure on the Titans batters.

“Obviously picking 12 overs of spin, I thought they pulled it back very nicely and every over counts but Sandy (Sandeep Sharma) closed that innings out nicely,” he said. Boult said it felt good to finally beat the Titans after three consecutive losses. “Any game we almost come from behind and absorb a bit of pressure, take the game deep like that and be on the right side, is very satisfying. There is some good vibes in the change room and that feels good.” — PTI

Hetmyer more than a finisher: Moody

Former Australian allrounder Tom Moody said that Rajasthan Royals’ Shimron Hetmyer isn’t just a finisher but is also capable of batting in the top order. Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten 56 off just 26 balls to help Royals beat Gujarat Titans yesterday. “I hate the word finisher because Shimron Hetmyer is more than that. He is a proper batsman and I’m not saying that people who are recognised as finishers aren’t proper batsmen, but Hetmyer is a top-order batter. He is not a middle-order batter in other formats of the game,” said Moody.