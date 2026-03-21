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Home / Sports / Bournemouth, Manchester United play out 2-2 draw in Premier League thriller

Bournemouth, Manchester United play out 2-2 draw in Premier League thriller

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ANI
Updated At : 08:45 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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Bournemouth [UK], March 21 (ANI): In an intense English Premier League clash (EPL) at the Vitality Stadium, AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw on Friday night, with both sides claiming a point in front of the home supporters of Bournemouth.

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The first half of the match ended goalless, but Man United's skipper, Bruno Fernandes, broke the deadlock after he converted a 61st-minute penalty after Matheus Cunha was fouled in the box.

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However, the home side, Bournemouth, hit back just six minutes later through Ryan Christie's low finish to make it 1-1.

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The visitors, Man United, regained the advantage in the 71st minute via an own goal by James Hill, whose attempted defensive header from a United set-piece looped into his own net.

However, the match swung once again in Bournemouth's favour in a dramatic fashion when Harry Maguire was shown a straight red card in the 78th minute for a last-man challenge on Evanilson, resulting in a penalty. Teenage substitute Junior Kroupi confidently unleashed a powerful stroke in the 81st minute to level the scores at 2-2.

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The result keeps Manchester United in third place with 55 points, holding firm in the Champions League race, while Bournemouth sit 10th on 42 points, maintaining their strong unbeaten streak.

Bruno Fernandes's goal, which opened the scoring from the penalty spot, made it nine goal contributions (five goals, four assists) in his last nine appearances against Bournemouth, according to the Premier League.

It also took Bruno's tally to 24 goal contributions (eight goals, 16 assists) in the Premier League this season - second only to Erling Haaland's 29 - and a remarkable 23 goals or assists in his last 22 matches for Man Utd in all competitions.

"In the last weeks, we've been positive with the results, and that gives positive energy to the team to understand we can go anywhere and get results," Fernandes told Sky Sports after the game.

"We've been in very good form under Michael [Carrick], and today we had to suffer, and we did get a point - we got something from it."

Fernandes has now created 101 chances in the league this season, including three in this match, and has done so in just 28 appearances - the fewest a Man Utd player has needed to reach 100+ chances on record (since 2003/04), ahead of Ryan Giggs in 2006/07 (29). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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