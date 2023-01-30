 Bowled and beautiful : The Tribune India

Bowled and beautiful

Bowlers cast a spell as India thump England to put women’s team on world map

Bowled and beautiful

India’s players pose with the trophy after romping to the 7-wicket victory



Potchefstroom, January 29

India won their first-ever global trophy in women’s cricket as a bunch of sprightly, talented teenagers crushed England in the final of the inaugural U-19 World Cup by seven wickets here today.

England’s Niamh Fiona Holland gets bowled. ANI

The Shafali Verma-led U-19 team did what no senior Indian women’s team has been able to do — clear the final hurdle in an International Cricket Council tournament.

After winning the toss, India bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then knocked off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy. “It is just a proud moment, it’s our first World Cup,” said 17-year-old Gongadi Trisha, joint top-scorer for India with 24 runs, after the memorable win.

Besides Shafali, Richa Ghosh was the senior international cricketer in the Indian squad. The win completes India’s dominance at the U-19 level, with the men’s U-19 team winning the world title in the West Indies last year.

Bowling power

India’s bowling attack, led by pacer Titas Sadhu and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, set up the comprehensive win as they blew England away with a clinical display at Senwes Park.

The 18-year-old Sadhu showed that pace bowling in Indian women’s cricket is in safe hands following the retirement of Jhulan Goswami, ending up with outstanding figures of 4-0-6-2. Chopra too continued her dream as she picked up 2/13 in four overs. Off-spinner Archana Devi, who shared the new ball with Sadhu, scalped 2/17 while Mannat Kashyap (1/13), Verma (1/16) and Sonam Yadav (1/3) accounted for one wicket each.

Following a pep talk from champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India came out with a plan and executed it perfectly as England’s innings never really took off after they were reduced to 16/3 in four overs.

In the chase of 69, Shafali started with a boundary off Hannah Baker before launching Sophia Smale for a six. But Baker came back to get rid of the India skipper, who was caught by Alexa Stonehouse in the third over.

Shweta Sehrawat, Verma’s opening partner and the team’s best batter in the tournament, fell after scoring only five runs, giving a simple catch to Baker off Grace Scrivens in the fourth over.

Soumya Tiwari (24 not out) and Trisha (24) then dug their heels in with a 46-run partnership. With only four runs needed for victory, Trisha was cleaned up by Stonehouse but Tiwari knocked off the winning runs soon after.

Brief scores: England 68 all out in 17.1 overs (MacDonald-Gay 19; Sadhu 2/6, Chopra 2/13); India 69/3 in 14 overs (Trisha 24, Tiwari 24*; Baker 1-13). — PTI

Rs 5 crore award from BCCI

New Delhi: Shortly after the Indian girls won the U-19 World Cup, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) announced a cash award of Rs 5 crore for the squad. “Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted after India won the final. He also invited the squad to Ahmedabad, where the senior men’s team will take on New Zealand in a T20I on Wednesday. “I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration,” he added. PTI

The way all the girls are performing and backing each other, so happy. Incredible feeling. Thanks to the staff, the way they have been backing us everyday and telling us that we are here for the cup and because of them we are here. The players have been backing me a lot. Thanks to BCCI for giving me this beautiful team and really happy for winning the cup — Shafali Verma, India Skipper

She was quite confident about creating history by winning the World Cup and also promised me to bring this coveted trophy to India. I advised her to play a natural game without any pressure — Sanjeev Verma, Shafali Verma’s Father

This is the first time we won the cup and it has come with the U-19 kids. Just shows the kind of depth we have and what is there for us in the future — Nooshin Al Khadeer, India Coach

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

2
Diaspora

Temple vandalised in Canada's Brampton

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

4
Punjab

Indira Gandhi 'allowed' Bhindranwale to become Frankenstein monster: Man who led Operation Bluestar

5
Nation

Italian woman passenger punches crew member, creates ruckus on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight; arrested

6
Diaspora

Pakistan-based Sikh man alleges local Muslims threatened to kill him and his daughters; posts video

7
Business

Adani Group gets $400 million investment from UAE royals in share sale as Hindenburg war intensifies

8
Nation

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

10
Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today, will tax slabs change?

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today; all eyes on tax slabs?

Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Finance M...

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi assassinations not martyrdom but 'accidents': Uttarakhand minister

Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi assassinations not martyrdom but 'accidents': Uttarakhand minister

The minister also credited PM Modi for the smooth conclusion...

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Recovery from Covid complete: Chief Economic Adviser

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Adani FPO fully subscribed


Cities

View All

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

Union Budget: Booster dose for tourism, thrust to trade & industry top wish-list

Parking Issue - I: Lack of parking spaces for visitors leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

Cows roaming in fields keep farmers on toes

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

G20 delegates take tour of landmarks in Chandigarh

32 more parking lots go free today in Chandigarh

3 firms in race for legacy waste lifting project at Panchkula dump

Eight years on, Chandigarh cop gets 4-year rigorous imprisonment in Rs 10K graft case

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

2020 Delhi riots: SC irked over police seeking adjournment, says alternative arrangements needed

On education trip, 24 students hurt in Delhi accident

In a call to police, mentally challenged man threatens to kill Arvind Kejriwal

Another FIR against Latifpura bigwig

Another FIR against Latifpura bigwig

2 nabbed with heroin, tablets

Rashly driven car kills man in Nawanshahr

Canada-returned youth dies of asphyxiation in Dalhousie

City girl bags gold in skating

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

Two more members of extortion gang in police net

Two arrested with 250 gm of heroin in Ludhiana

Union Budget 2023-24: Ludhiana Industrialists, traders pin high hopes

500 children, parents given helmets under ‘Ride to Safety’ programme in Ludhiana

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala

PSOU marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

YPS Foundation Day: Play ‘Ammi’, cricket match enthral audience