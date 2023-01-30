Bowled and beautiful

Potchefstroom, January 29
India won their first-ever global trophy in women’s cricket as a bunch of sprightly, talented teenagers crushed England in the final of the inaugural U-19 World Cup by seven wickets here today.
The Shafali Verma-led U-19 team did what no senior Indian women’s team has been able to do — clear the final hurdle in an International Cricket Council tournament.
After winning the toss, India bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then knocked off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy. “It is just a proud moment, it’s our first World Cup,” said 17-year-old Gongadi Trisha, joint top-scorer for India with 24 runs, after the memorable win.
Besides Shafali, Richa Ghosh was the senior international cricketer in the Indian squad. The win completes India’s dominance at the U-19 level, with the men’s U-19 team winning the world title in the West Indies last year.
Bowling power
India’s bowling attack, led by pacer Titas Sadhu and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, set up the comprehensive win as they blew England away with a clinical display at Senwes Park.
The 18-year-old Sadhu showed that pace bowling in Indian women’s cricket is in safe hands following the retirement of Jhulan Goswami, ending up with outstanding figures of 4-0-6-2. Chopra too continued her dream as she picked up 2/13 in four overs. Off-spinner Archana Devi, who shared the new ball with Sadhu, scalped 2/17 while Mannat Kashyap (1/13), Verma (1/16) and Sonam Yadav (1/3) accounted for one wicket each.
Following a pep talk from champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India came out with a plan and executed it perfectly as England’s innings never really took off after they were reduced to 16/3 in four overs.
In the chase of 69, Shafali started with a boundary off Hannah Baker before launching Sophia Smale for a six. But Baker came back to get rid of the India skipper, who was caught by Alexa Stonehouse in the third over.
Shweta Sehrawat, Verma’s opening partner and the team’s best batter in the tournament, fell after scoring only five runs, giving a simple catch to Baker off Grace Scrivens in the fourth over.
Soumya Tiwari (24 not out) and Trisha (24) then dug their heels in with a 46-run partnership. With only four runs needed for victory, Trisha was cleaned up by Stonehouse but Tiwari knocked off the winning runs soon after.
Brief scores: England 68 all out in 17.1 overs (MacDonald-Gay 19; Sadhu 2/6, Chopra 2/13); India 69/3 in 14 overs (Trisha 24, Tiwari 24*; Baker 1-13). — PTI
Rs 5 crore award from BCCI
New Delhi: Shortly after the Indian girls won the U-19 World Cup, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) announced a cash award of Rs 5 crore for the squad. “Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted after India won the final. He also invited the squad to Ahmedabad, where the senior men’s team will take on New Zealand in a T20I on Wednesday. “I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration,” he added. PTI
The way all the girls are performing and backing each other, so happy. Incredible feeling. Thanks to the staff, the way they have been backing us everyday and telling us that we are here for the cup and because of them we are here. The players have been backing me a lot. Thanks to BCCI for giving me this beautiful team and really happy for winning the cup — Shafali Verma, India Skipper
She was quite confident about creating history by winning the World Cup and also promised me to bring this coveted trophy to India. I advised her to play a natural game without any pressure — Sanjeev Verma, Shafali Verma’s Father
This is the first time we won the cup and it has come with the U-19 kids. Just shows the kind of depth we have and what is there for us in the future — Nooshin Al Khadeer, India Coach
