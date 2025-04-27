"Bowlers win you tournaments": Shahrukh Khan underlines role of bowlers in winning ahead of match against Rajasthan Royals

New Delhi (India), April 27 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Shahrukh Khan believes that bowlers are crucial for winning tournaments.

He emphasised the importance of taking wickets to restrict the opposition and create opportunities for batsmen to score runs. He applied this principle to both innings of a match.

"I think bowlers win you tournaments. Obviously, you need 10 wickets in a game to make sure that the other team is restricted to a considerable total for a batsman to get runs. It's the same thing in the first innings as well," Shahrukh Khan said in the pre-match press conference.

Khan acknowledged the significant contributions of the top three batsmen, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler, which relieves pressure on the middle order.

He believed that the middle order needs to understand their roles and adapt to different situations. While acknowledging the lack of game time, he emphasised the extensive practice the players have been doing to maintain their skills.

"The top three [Sai, Shubman, and Buttler] are doing the bulk of the scoring. To be honest, the way these three are batting as a middle order, there's a lot of pressure off you. You just need to understand what situation you need to go in and what you need to do. Yes, there is not much game time for quite a few of us in the middle order, but that's been compensated with practice. We've been practicing so much, and we have a facility back home to bat a lot and make sure that we sharpen our skills," he added.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League on Monday, April 27. This match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Gujarat Titans are securely positioned at the top of the standings with six victories and two defeats in eight games. They triumphed over Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs in their last match and will be eager to maintain their excellent form.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals hold the ninth position in the points table with two victories and seven defeats out of nine matches. They have experienced losses in their last five matches. Their most recent game resulted in a loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)

