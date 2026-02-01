BOXAM Elite 2026: World Boxing Cup finals champions Hitesh, Sachin, Olympic medallist Lovlina lead 33-strong squad

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Led by World Boxing Cup Finals gold medallists Hitesh Gulia and Sachin Siwach, as well as Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, a formidable 33-member Indian men's and women's squad will represent the nation at the prestigious BOXAM Elite International 2026 in La Nucia, Alicante, Spain, marking the first major overseas assignment of the year.

The tournament will serve as a key international test for India's top boxers as the national programme builds momentum towards the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games later this year, according to a release.

The squad has been selected based on performances at the recently concluded 9th Men's and Women's National Boxing Championships, with gold and silver medallists chosen in Olympic weight categories, while silver medallists have been selected in non-Olympic divisions, in line with BFI's high-performance selection framework.

The contingent features a blend of proven international performers and emerging talent, with the tournament providing important exposure and preparation ahead of the Asian Championship in March.

Speaking on the selection, BFI President Ajay Singh said, "After the results we achieved in 2025, the focus now is on continuity and progression. BOXAM Elite is an important step as we narrow our core group, build competition readiness, and prepare for a demanding international calendar ahead. The National Championships remain the foundation of our high-performance structure, and this squad reflects our commitment to rewarding form, consistency, and potential."

India enters BOXAM Elite 2026 on the back of a landmark 2025 season, highlighted by a record 20-medal haul at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Greater Noida, including nine gold medals--India's best-ever performance at the event. Indian boxers also delivered consistent podium finishes across multiple international competitions last year, underlining the effectiveness of the national pathway that begins at the Nationals and progresses through sustained exposure on the global circuit.

The tournament will also mark an important transition for Indian boxing, with Santiago Nieva taking charge of the women's team in his first international assignment as Head Coach, while Kuttappa Chenanda Achaiah will lead the men's squad as the coach. The tournament will offer a valuable opportunity to refine combinations, assess depth across categories, and expose athletes to high-quality international opposition early in the cycle.

The BOXAM Elite International has traditionally served as a vital testing ground for elite boxers, and the 2026 edition is expected to play a key role in shaping India's squads for the major multi-sport events that follow.

Indian Men's and Women's Team for BOXAM Elite 2026:

Men:

Rishi Singh (50kg), Jadumani Singh (55kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Mohammed Hussam Uddin (60kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), Aditya Pratap Yadav (65kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), Hitesh Gulia (70kg) Deepak (70kg), Akash (75kg), Ankush (80kg), Malsawmtluanga (80kg), Jugnoo Ahlawat (85kg), Harsh Choudhary (90kg), Naman Tanwar (90kg) , Sawan Gill (90+kg).

Women:

Manju Rani (48kg), Nitu (51kg), Kusum (51kg), Preeti (54kg), Poonam (54kg), Prachi, (57kg), Vinka (57kg), Priya (60kg), Disha Vijay Patil (60kg), Pranjal Yadav (65kg), Kajal (65kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Sneha (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), Naina (80kg), Mankirat Kaur (80+kg). (ANI)

