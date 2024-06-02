Boxer Jaismine Lamboria one win away from Olympics quota

Bangkok

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria moved within touching distance of a Paris Olympic quota after she registered a dominant victory over Ana Marija Milisic of Switzerland to enter the 57kg quarterfinals of the Olympics qualifier here. In the men’s 57kg class, Sachin Siwach went down 0-5 to Carlo Paalam of Philippines in their semifinal. Sachin will, however, get another chance at securing an Olympics berth as the 57kg has three quotas on offer.

Singapore

Singapore Open: Treesa and Gayatri’s dream run ends

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand’s stunning run at the Singapore Open came to an end with a straight-game loss to world No 4. pair Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in semifinals here today. Eyeing a hat-trick of wins against top-10 players, the unseeded Indians were no match for the Japanese who cruised to a 23-21 21-11 win in 47 minutes.

New Delhi

DP Manu wins gold in javelin throw at Taiwan Open

India’s DP Manu clinched the gold medal in men’s javelin throw event at the Taiwan Open 2024 with an effort of 81.58 metres in Taipei today. The Asian Athletics Championship silver medallist registered his best throw in his last attempt.

New Delhi

Chennai, Delhi & Singapore bid to host Gukesh-Liren tie

Delhi has joined Chennai and Singapore in the race to host the World Championship match between D Gukesh and China’s Ding Liren after the All India Chess Federation backed the national capital’s bid while accusing the Tamil Nadu government of acting unilaterally by pushing the southern city’s name.

Jeddah

Ronaldo in tears after Al Nassr lose King’s Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo left the field in tears after his Al Nassr team lost the King’s Cup final to Al Hilal and ended a second successive season in Saudi Arabia without any major silverware on Friday. Al Hilal won a penalty shootout 5-4 to decide a final that finished 1-1 after extra time. — Agencies

