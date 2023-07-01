 Boxer Vijay sails into semifinals of Elorda Cup : The Tribune India

Astana: Putting up a determined show, pugilist Vijay Kumar secured a hard-earned victory to punch his way to the semifinals of the Elorda Cup here today. In a fiercely-contested bout against Zholdas Zhenissov of Kazakhstan, Vijay (60kg) overpowered his opponent to seal a 3-2 victory. Meanwhile, Keisham Sanjit Singh (48kg), Neema (63kg) and Sumit (86kg) lost their semifinal bouts to bow out with bronze medals.

Belfry (UK)
Gandas and Shubhankar struggle in first round

Indian golfers Manu Gandas and Shubhankar Sharma struggled to get their act right in the first round of the British Masters. Gandas ended with a 1-over 73, while Sharma shot a 77 that had two birdies against five bogeys and a double-bogey.

Busan (South Korea)
India defend Asian Kabaddi Championships title

The Indian men’s kabaddi team beat Iran 42-32 in a high-voltage final to defend its Asian Championships title here today. It was India’s eighth title in the continental championships. India had beaten arch-rivals Pakistan in the last edition.

Dubai
GCL: Aronian beats Carlsen to lead Triveni Kings’ win

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen lost to Levon Aronian following a huge blunder as Triveni Continental Kings beat SG Alpine Warriors 10-8 on a day of upsets in the Global Chess League here today. On the ninth day of the league, Chingari Gulf Titans also stunned upGrad Mumba Masters 12-3.

Paris
PSG coach Christophe Galtier, son detained

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier and his son have been detained as part of an investigation into racism allegations at one of his former clubs, Nice prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme said. Agencies

