"Boxers must never be deprived of national competition": BFI President Ajay Singh

New Delhi [India] March 19 (ANI): With the National Boxing Championships set to take place in Greater Noida from March 21 to 27, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh has urged state administrators to ensure that their boxers get the opportunity to compete, regardless of any internal politics or disputes.

Speaking about the responsibility of sports administrators, Singh emphasized that athletes work tirelessly to represent their states at the national level and their countries on the international stage. He stressed that participation in such events is a lifelong ambition for many boxers, and it is the duty of administrators to facilitate their journey.

"The utmost responsibility of the Sports Administrators is to ensure that they give their players every opportunity to compete in important events, especially events like the National Championships of a sport. Boxers work very hard to participate in nationals on behalf of their states and then participate in international championships on behalf of their countries. It is their life's ambition to represent their state and their country in the state that they have chosen. So, as administrators, it is our responsibility to ensure that we facilitate this and that they have every opportunity. Whatever politics might be happening, whatever differences there might be in a Federation, boxers must never be deprived of the opportunity of a national competition," Singh told ANI.

He specifically appealed to BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kalita and other state unit administrators to ensure smooth participation for their athletes.

"It is my appeal, to Mr Kalita and to all Administrators of all state units that they must facilitate and they must enable their boxers to participate in the national championship. I have also said that wherever there is a problem...we will all provide all assistance - tickets and accommodation. We will ensure that they are not deprived of this opportunity. So, we welcome them all, and we urge all state administrators to ensure that their teams arrive in time to participate in boxing nationals in Greater Noida between the 21st and 27th of March," he said.

He made it clear that the BFI is committed to ensuring all boxers get a fair chance to compete at the upcoming nationals.

The National Boxing Championships, a crucial event for aspiring and established boxers, will be held in Greater Noida from March 21 to 27. (ANI)

