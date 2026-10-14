Boxing Federation suspends Secretary General Pramod Kumar with immediate effect

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has suspended Pramod Kumar as Secretary General with immediate effect, under the BFI Constitution.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the president-led BFI announced that it has suspended Pramod Kumar as Secretary General with immediate effect under Clauses 24(xvi) and 24(xxxvi) of its Constitution.

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“The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has officially issued an order suspending him from the office of Secretary General with immediate effect, in exercise of powers under Clauses 24(xvi) and 24(xxxvi) of the BFI Constitution,” the BFI said in an Instagram post.

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Notably, this comes after boxing delivered India's best Asian Games campaign in terms of gold medals, with three titles and three bronze medals, at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal won gold, while Kapil Pokhariya, Narender Berwal and Priya Ghanghas secured bronze.

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Lovlina defeated China's Ziyi Bao 5-0 in the women's 75kg final on her 29th birthday.

The Olympic bronze medallist upgraded her silver from Hangzhou and became only the second Indian woman after Mary Kom to win an Asian Games boxing gold.

Parveen produced one of the biggest wins of India's campaign, defeating Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist and former world champion Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei 3-2 in the women's 65kg final.

Ankush Panghal completed the gold-medal sweep with a 4-0 split-decision victory over South Korea's Kim Min-seong in the men's 80kg final. (ANI)

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