Boxing Nationals: Nikhat, Manju ease into quarters

BHOPAL

World Championships medallists Nikhat Zareen and Manju Rani registered thumping 5-0 victories against their respective opponents to enter the quarterfinals of the 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships here today. Telangana’s Nikhat thrashed Meghalaya’s Eva Waynie Marbaniang in the 50kg category pre-quarterfinals bout, while Railways boxer Manju Rani defeated Uttarakhand’s Kavita in the 48kg category.

New Delhi

I-League: Sudeva Delhi hold Mohammedan Sporting

Sudeva Delhi FC grabbed their first point of the ongoing I-League season after a 1-1 draw against Mohammedan Sporting here today. Sudeva’s Theko Hriivei Carlos Pao’s strike was cancelled out in the injury time by Abiola Dauda.

Jamshedpur

ISL: FC Goa earn hard-fought draw against Jamshedpur FC

Spanish midfielder Iker Guarrotxena struck a brace as FC Goa held Jamshedpur FC to a 2-2 draw in their Indian Super League match here today.

Zurich

Argentina No. 2 in new FIFA rankings led by Brazil

Winning the World Cup was not enough to lift Argentina atop the FIFA world rankings with Brazil keeping the No. 1 position today. Argentina moved up one place to No. 2 and beaten finalists France also rose one to No. 3. Croatia climbed five places to No. 7. Morocco are the best-placed African nation at No. 11, up 11 places.

Karachi

Ramiz Raja removed as PCB chairman, Sethi takes charge

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja was removed as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, while a 14-member committee led by Najam Sethi was formed to run the affairs. Agencies