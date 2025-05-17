"Boys came in with lot of energy for practice": RCB Director Mo Bobat ahead of KKR clash

New Delhi [India] May 17 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Director Mo Bobat spoke about his team's energy during the practice session as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumes.

On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the resumption of the 18th season of the IPL 2025 and revealed the schedule for the remaining 17 fixtures.

The BCCI suspended the cash-rich league for a week due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

"It was an unusual few days for everybody. For me personally, there was lots to sort out and it was a busy few days. For many of our lads, actually, it was a well-earned rest. So quite a few of them enjoyed getting home, seeing family, even if it's just for a couple of days and then coming back again. Actually, we were saying even yesterday, the boys came in with a lot of energy for their practice. So as far as the group are concerned, they look to be in a really good place. So, we are pretty pleased about that," Mo Bobat said in the pre-match press conference.

He also spoke about the challenges that were presented due to the unforeseen extension of the IPL season.

"I'm sure all the teams experienced the same thing. Once your players have gone home and once the dates have been extended, that creates a bit of uncertainty. We spoke quite a lot with our overseas guys even before they went. Most of them were pretty adamant that they were keen to come back and finish the job off," he said.

"We've had a good season so far. They want to come back and do that. The extending of the season presented some challenges. I had to have a few conversations with some of the national team governing bodies. Obviously, we'll lose Jacob Bethel after a couple of games, and we'll lose Lungi Ngidi after a couple of games. There's an obvious impact there," he added.

IPL is set to resume on May 17 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru squaring off against the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB are currently placed at second in the points table, with eight victories and three defeats in 11 matches. KKR are placed at sixth with five wins and six defeats in 12 matches. (ANI)

