DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / “Boys don’t shirk their responsibilities”: Arshdeep Singh hails Ludhiana Lions’ team effort

“Boys don’t shirk their responsibilities”: Arshdeep Singh hails Ludhiana Lions’ team effort

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:12 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 10 (ANI): Arshdeep Singh-led Ludhiana Lions will take on Abhishek Sharma’s Amritsar Lions in what will prove to be a potential quarter-final for a spot in the playoffs of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League.

With 3 wins after 7 matches, Ludhiana Lions are looking to make a strong statement in the final league match after a massive win against Fazilka Falcons by 6 wickets, with Salil Arora playing a 78-run knock, as per a release.

Advertisement

“Every member of the squad has understood their role and what the team needs from them. The boys don’t shirk their responsibilities, and that is visible in the number of match-winning performances we’ve had. It’s not just been a few players, but there have been meaningful contributions with the bat and ball," Singh said.

Advertisement

The leading wicket-takers of the tournament are both from Ludhiana Lions, with Sahil Bhaskar taking 12 and leg-spinner Kartik Chadha sitting with 11 wickets. Kartik has been phenomenal with the ball, with a bowling average of 13.09 and best figures of 4-9 against Fazilka Falcons.

Arjun Rajput, Madhav Pathania and Salil Arora have led the charge with the bat, with each contributing match-winning knocks. Salil Arora features among the leading runscorers of the tournament with 176 runs in 7 innings with a strike rate of 174.26.

Advertisement

"Kartik Chadha is a name that stands out for me with the ball in Ludhiana Lions, he’s got shades of multiple Indian superstars, and I’m sure that when he’s given the opportunity, he’ll grab it with both hands," said Arshdeep Singh on Kartik Chadha’s bowling performance in the league stages.

Ludhiana Lions won their first two matches of the league, beating Bathinda Royals and Mohali Kings by 3 wickets and 7 wickets respectively.

They went on to lose the next 4 matches, including a loss to Fazilka Falcons by a single run and to Jalandhar Warriors by 7 runs. Ludhiana Lions will play Abhishek Sharma’s Amritsar Soormas tomorrow at 7 pm at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, in the final league match of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League.

“The plan is simple. To go out, execute our plans and to do everything in our ability to fight for our spot in the playoffs. It is not something that is out of our reach. I’m confident that if we just tighten up the little things, we will convert our potential into results,” Arshdeep Singh signed off. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts