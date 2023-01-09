Branch steals stage win for Hero MotoSports

Riyadh, January 8

Hero MotoSports’ Ross Branch secured his second stage win in the Dakar Rally as he edged out title contender Mason Klein in Stage 8. This was also Hero MotoSports’ second stage win in the event. “It’s amazing to be here,” said Branch. “We worked really hard for it. It has been a tough week, and I’m really happy to go into the rest day with a stage win. This morning I felt really good, the bike was excellent, and I decided to push as hard as I could,” he added.

After Stage 7 was cancelled, Stage 8 was an 824km long ride from Al Duwadimi to Riyadh, of which 346km formed the special section.

There were only seconds between Klein and Branch all day until the fast valleys near the end when the Botswana rider pulled away from Klein by a minute. Then Klein was penalised for speeding on a road section and dropped to third, 18 seconds behind Daniel Sanders.

The penalty also cost Klein the overall lead. Skyler Howes regained the lead, and Klein was tied for second with Kevin Benavides.

In the car section, Sebastien Loeb won his second stage of the week after Carlos Sainz was penalised for speeding.

Nasser Al-Attiyah was bumped up to second, and retained overall control with an hour-plus lead.

Three-time champion Sainz fell out of title running when he crashed on Friday and abandoned the stage. A 29-hour penalty was added to by a three-hour delay on Saturday when he stopped to give Marias Ekstrom his suspension.

He didn’t have to stop today, timing first from the second checkpoint on and beating Loeb by over a minute. But Sainz was caught doing more than 40kmph in a 30kmph zone and penalised five minutes. Loeb was given the stage win, the 18th of his career, Al-Attiyah was promoted to second, and Sainz relegated to third. — Agencies