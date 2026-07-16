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Home / Sports / Brar handed warning, demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct

Brar handed warning, demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct

Brar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson

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PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 04:18 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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India's Gurnoor Brar, right, during the First Metro Bank ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, on July 14. AP/PTI
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India pacer Gurnoor Brar has been handed a warning and a demerit point for throwing the ball in an "inappropriate and dangerous" manner during the first ODI against England in Birmingham.

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Brar was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is a Level 1 offence.

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"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Brar's disciplinary record, for whom it was a first offence in a 24-month period," an ICC statement read.

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The incident occurred in the eighth over of England's innings, when Brar picked up the ball while fielding and threw it towards the batter in an "inappropriate and dangerous manner."

India won the match by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

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Brar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee, Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Mike Burns, third umpire Sam Nogajski, and fourth official Russell Warren levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

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