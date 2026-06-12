icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Brazil and Morocco set for intriguing FIFA World Cup 2026 clash

Brazil and Morocco set for intriguing FIFA World Cup 2026 clash

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:38 PM Jun 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Jersey [US], June 12 (ANI): One of the standout fixtures of the opening round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will see five-time world champions Brazil face Morocco in a highly anticipated Group C encounter on Saturday (local time).

Advertisement

With both nations holding high ambitions of progressing deep into the tournament, this match promises to be one of the most compelling contests of the group stage. Notably, as per the Indian Standard Time (IST), the much-anticipated clash will take place at 3:30 AM on June 14.

Advertisement

Brazil arrive in North America under the guidance of legendary Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, one of the most decorated coaches in football history, according to a press release. The Selecao are pursuing a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup title and will be determined to end a 24-year wait for football's most coveted prize, having last lifted the trophy in 2002. Blessed with exceptional attacking talent and a rich tournament pedigree, Brazil once again enter the competition among the leading contenders.

Advertisement

Morocco, meanwhile, continue to build upon the momentum generated by their historic campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals before ultimately finishing fourth. The Atlas Lions have since cemented their status as one of the strongest teams in international football and will be eager to demonstrate that their achievements in Qatar were no anomaly. A positive result against Brazil would send a powerful statement to the rest of the tournament.

Notably, Brazil and Morocco have met only once previously at a FIFA World Cup, during the group stage of the 1998 tournament in France. On that occasion, Brazil secured a convincing 3-0 victory, with Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Bebeto all finding the scoresheet. Nearly three decades later, Morocco have evolved into one of world football's most formidable sides, setting the stage for a fascinating and highly anticipated rematch.

Advertisement

Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Alisson Becker are the players to watch out for in the Brazil camp while Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, Yassine Bounou are the standout names in the Morocco camp.

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup clash on ZEE5. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts