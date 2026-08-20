Brazil Football Confederation delegation inspects Salt Lake stadium ahead of India-Brazil friendly clash

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 20 (ANI): A delegation from the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) on Thursday visited the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake to inspect preparations and infrastructure arrangements for the proposed India-Brazil football match.

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The delegation reviewed the facilities and arrangements at the stadium in the presence of West Bengal Sports Minister Indranil Khan.

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The inspection comes as preparations gather pace for the proposed high-profile football fixture between India and Brazil. The visit is expected to provide the Brazilian football authorities with an overview of the venue and its readiness to host the match.

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Earlier this month, the Bengal Sports Minister described India's upcoming football match against Brazil as a historic moment, as the national team will face the five-time World Cup champions for the first time.

He said Kolkata, known for its deep football culture, is the ideal venue for the landmark clash, which will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium ahead of Durga Puja.

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"This is historic. For the first time, the Indian national football team is going to face the five-time world champions and one of the top five-ranked international teams--the main team of Brazil, the World Cup-playing team of Brazil. We are very lucky that this history is going to be written in the city of Kolkata, where football is a passion, an emotion, and is intricately associated with our culture. This history will be written on 3rd October, just ahead of Durga Puja," Indranil Khan told ANI.

"There will be thousands of people at the Salt Lake Stadium, where the Men in Blue will face Brazil, and we will all be cheering for Indian football...The match has just been officially confirmed by both sides, and we are already in talks with the AIFF. We will have another meeting in the next few days regarding the ticketing system. We have already conveyed to the AIFF that the ticketing system must be completely transparent, fair, and accessible to all football lovers. There have been incidents of irregularities in ticketing during previous governments in West Bengal. To prevent such issues, including black marketing and unethical or corrupt practices, we have asked the AIFF to ensure a fair and transparent ticketing process using the latest technology, including the systems used by FIFA during the World Cup," he added.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had earlier confirmed that the Brazil senior men's national team will face India in an international friendly on October 3 in Kolkata, marking a historic occasion for Indian football.

Brazil, five-time world champions, are the most successful men's national team in football. India will host the Selecão at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in one of the biggest matches in Indian football history. The fixture will mark the highest-ranked opposition India have faced since the FIFA World Ranking was introduced in 1992, with Brazil currently ranked fifth. (ANI)

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