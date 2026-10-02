Brazil football team touches down in Kolkata ahead of friendly clash against India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 2 (ANI): The star-studded Brazil football team has landed in Kolkata ahead of their high-profile, much-anticipated friendly match against the Indian men's football team at the city's iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), on July 30, announced that the Brazil senior men's national team will play an international friendly match against India on October 3 in Kolkata. Brazil, five-time world champions, are the most successful men's national team in football. India will host the Selecão at the Salt Lake Stadium in one of the biggest matches in Indian football history.

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In their recent friendlies against Australia during the FIFA International Break, Brazil has had mixed outings, securing a 4-2 win in one and drawing the other 1-1. India also drew their first friendly against Panama 1-1 to start the break.

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Posting on their X, the CBF wrote, "WE'VE ARRIVED, INDIA! The National Team has landed in Calcutta for an unprecedented encounter: for the first time in history, Brazil will face India next Saturday (3). Now it's time to prepare for another challenge! #BateNoPeito THIS IS BRAZIL!".

West Bengal sports minister Indranil Khan on Wednesday spoke on the security arrangements made ahead of India's high-profile friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay (October 6) at Kolkata.

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Indranil said that to make sure that there is no black marketing of tickets, technology similar to the one used during the FIFA World Cup is being utilised, and QR-code-based digital ticketing will be used.

"Along with that, police arrangements have been set up. To monitor everything, top-level IAS officers, top-level IPS officers, the Police DGP, and the Chief Secretary are working together. The Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, is personally monitoring the situation," he said.

"You can understand the level of seriousness, precision, and expertise that we have deployed. Many infrastructure upgrades are being carried out. Seats are being numbered to prevent any chaos or black marketing. At the same time, we are working on installing two main digital screens so people get a World Cup-like experience. Even the turf has been upgraded to meet international FIFA World Cup standards for this match," he said.

He said that the upgrade is not about the four or five matches taking part as part of the FIFA international break, but rather the government's long-term vision for the football-crazy state.

"We are working with the vision in mind that our players will one day play in the World Cup wearing the 'Men in Blue' Indian jersey. Long-term collaborations and decisions are being made—from infrastructure upgrades to player nurturing and academies. We are going to witness a sports revolution in this state," he signed off.

Brazil squad for the India friendly: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio, Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley, Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo, Endrick, Estevao, Gabriel Martinelli, Pedro, Raphinha, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinicius Junior. (ANI)

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