Breaking barriers through Yogasana: Zubaida Lateef inspires young athletes in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): Zubaida Lateef, the first female national-level coach of Yogasana in the Valley, is playing a significant role in promoting yoga sports in Jammu and Kashmir.

Born in the Magarmal Bagh area of Srinagar city into a middle-class family, Zubaida developed a keen interest in yoga from an early age.

Advertisement

She began her education at Mehboob Public High School and later completed her Class 12 education at Higher Secondary School, Khoti Bagh, Srinagar. Her passion for yoga continued to grow alongside her studies.

Advertisement

But it was not an easy task for her because she participated in several competitions and championships on a large scale with excellent performances. Zubaida got very excited when she participated at the national level and surprised everyone with her unexpected, tremendous performance, and that was the turning point of her career to become a national-level yoga coach.

After that, her parents also supported her very well, and her senior mentor and senior yoga coach of Jammu and Kashmir, Shabir Ahmad, also supported her. But apart from that, Zubaida won several medals and got appreciation from every corner due to her hard work and dedication.

Advertisement

So that’s why presently she is the inspiration for several budding and young players who are learning yogasana under the supervision of Zubaida. Zubaida is also playing a vital role in the Jammu and Kashmir Yogasana Sports Association to organise many championships aimed at attracting more and more budding players, especially girls, towards this peaceful game.

Because yogasana, or yoga, is a very peaceful and mindset exercise which results in this unique sport is known as the mother of all games. But in Kashmir Valley, yoga is not as popular among the youth, especially girls as good as other sports, including cricket, football, water sports and other games.

So, for the promotion of yoga and to attract youths, including girls, towards this health-benefiting game, Zubaida is playing a tremendous role and has trained several budding players of the valley.

Because, from a physical and spiritual point of view, yoga is very beneficial for everyone that’s why it helps to reduce stress levels and provides mental peace. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)