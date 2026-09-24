Breetzke ton, Maharaj’s spin masterclass powers South Africa past Australia by 67 runs

Durban [South Africa], September 24 (ANI): Temba Bavuma-led South Africa produced a clinical all-round performance to beat Australia by 67 runs in the first ODI in Durban on Thursday.

It was the first meeting between the two sides in the format since Australia defeated South Africa in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

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After winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl first. Josh Hazlewood struck early for the visitors before Nathan Ellis removed Quinton de Kock (18) with his first ball in the eighth over, leaving South Africa at 29/2.

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Matthew Breetzke then walked in and anchored the innings with a composed yet positive knock. He displayed excellent shot selection and an ability to find gaps, bringing up his second ODI century in the process.

South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals despite useful contributions from Bavuma (30) and Ryan Rickelton (27), keeping Australia firmly in the contest. However, Breetzke found an effective partner in Marco Jansen, who shifted the momentum with a blistering 75 off just 59 balls. Their partnership helped South Africa move towards the 300-run mark, although they eventually finished three runs short of the target.

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Ellis was Australia’s most successful bowler, claiming 3/57, while Adam Zampa picked up 2/50.

Australia began their chase aggressively, with Mitchell Marsh taking the attack to the South African bowlers. The Australian captain raced to a 36-ball 60 before Keshav Maharaj dismissed him in the 10th over with the score on 90.

The wicket prompted Bavuma to turn to his spinners, and Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin soon put Australia under pressure. Maharaj finished with impressive figures of 4/20, while Fortuin claimed 2/34 as South Africa tightened their grip on the chase.

Despite contributions from Travis Head (36), Cooper Connolly (38) and Matt Renshaw (44), Australia could not maintain the momentum provided by Marsh. Their middle and lower order struggled against South Africa’s spin attack, and the visitors were eventually bowled out, handing the hosts a 67-run victory.

The second ODI will be played in Johannesburg on Sunday, with the third and final match completing the three-game series. The teams will then switch formats for an ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 series. (ANI)

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