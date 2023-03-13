Brenda rallies to beat Ankita, clinches title

Bengaluru: Top seed Brenda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic gave a fine demonstration of her fighting skills as she beat India’s Ankita Raina 0-6 6-4 6-0 to clinch the ITF Women’s Open singles title here today. “I didn’t feel good in anything in the first set and it was like I was fighting with myself,” said Fruhvirtova. “I had to shut out the opening set because she (Ankita) was playing well at that point. But once I won the second set, things became easier from there,” added the world No. 163.
