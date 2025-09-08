DT
Home / Sports / Brendon McCullum: England needs to adapt to busy schedule

Brendon McCullum: England needs to adapt to busy schedule

ANI
Updated At : 10:10 PM Sep 08, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): England head coach Brendon McCullum acknowledged that the team needs to adapt to their packed international schedule, stating that they'll have to find ways to "hit the ground running".

England face a tight turnaround between the Ashes and the T20 World Cup this winter, interspersed with white-ball tours to New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

"The scheduling isn't ideal. That's just the way it is, and it's not going to change, so we're going to have to find ways to deal with it... We're just going to have to find ways to be able to hit the ground running a bit quicker than what we did in this one," McCullum said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

McCullum talked about his discussion with England batter Ben Duckett, stating that he told him to freshen up as he has played a lot of cricket, allowing other players to seize opportunities, and emphasising the need for a deep squad to stay competitive.

"I spoke to [Duckett] and I said, 'I think you need to freshen up. You've played so much cricket and you're such an influential player for us over the next few months.' He'll have a decent break at home, as will Jamie Smith... It gives the other guys opportunities, and it's exciting, too. If we just rely on 11 players, then we're not really going to be competitive," he added.

McCullum also spoke about the message conveyed to Sam Curran, stating that Curran would get his chance to bat in the top six.

"The message to Sam was that a lot's come to you quickly and you've had a lot of success and a lot of fame, and a lot of things have fallen your way," McCullum said, "but, of late, your performance had just tailed off a bit... With us resting both Jamie and Ben, it allows us to bring Sam in and he'll get his chance to bat in the top six," he concluded.

Curran has been added to the squad for the fixtures against South Africa, which commence at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, next Wednesday. Curran has also been included in the squad for the T20I tour of Ireland later this month.

England T20I squads:

T20I Squad vs South Africa: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

T20I Squad vs Ireland: Jacob Bethell (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

